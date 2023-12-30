YOUR SAY: Incident on the streets of Albury a reminder of tough times

As volunteers for Albury Wodonga Health, my wife and I see a number of unfortunate people with drug and mental health problems.
This week whilst shopping in Albury, we met another unfortunate man named Andrew.
We were walking across the pedestrian crossing and saw Andrew walking on hot asphalt with his heavily bandaged bare feet.
We could not believe what we saw, with people walking past without seeing his grief.
We asked him if we could buy him some shoes, and he stated he had a pair tied around his suitcase which he was pulling along.
He stated he needed heavy socks from Kathmandu so he could put his shoes on over fitted socks.
I asked him to sit on a seat outside the store.
We went into Kathmandu and were approached by Reagan.
We told her what we needed, and who it was for.
She then came outside with a pair of socks to see if they fitted Andrew, which they did, and he was so grateful.
He was able to then put his shoes over his feet.
A big credit to Reagan who gave us the two pair pack of socks for a staff discount.
The other staff assistant saw Andrew many times walking around Dean Street pulling his blue case around.
The stance by Usman Khawaja is a brave one and heroic to speak his mind. He deserves respect and media support for caring about people and lives. He is a leader and has shown strength.
Cricket is a forum for many things that are not good for society, promoting gambling and promoting unhealthy fast food and a lack of manners and politeness by players.
Cricket Australia should not control freedoms or opinions when they are just honest good feelings.
Perhaps Cricket Australia is in control of biased media and gaming companies! I am sure the Pakistan team respects him!
His teammates should be backing him?
Best wishes to you for a happy and safe holiday season!
Many locals will likely be off to visit family or friends at some point, and I would like to add my voice for taking extra care if you are travelling over the summer break.
The NSW and local road toll are already well up on last year, and with more people making a journey around this time, leaving yourself plenty of time (and rest stops) to get somewhere is still a pretty good rule to follow.
With one of the largest federal electorates in the country, hitting the road has been a key priority for me most of this year.
It was great to get to so many places, whether dropping in for a 'pollie in the pub' night, school visit, fundraising events, community feedback forums and many more.
Getting out of Canberra and talking with people (helping where I can), is the best part of the job.
It's the same in my various roles as deputy leader of the Opposition, which has put me in front of hundreds of business owners, industry and community leaders, women and family organisations during 2023.
Understandably, a common topic everywhere has been the sharp rise in cost of living as well as the higher cost of being in business, and what government can - or should - be doing to help right now! Let's hope 2024 sees things become a little bit easier.
Where you can shop, or stop, locally please do, as it benefits all of us.
And a special mention to our police, ambulance, rescue and health services for keeping us safe over the break.
My office will also remain on-call for any urgent matters or emergencies.
