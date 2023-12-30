Violent ex-partner's still in jail awaiting sentence over series of crimes

A serial domestic violence offender whose bad behaviour led to his ex-partner fleeing her home has had his sentencing delayed.
Thomas Michael Billing was to have his matters finalised this month, but instead won't find out his fate until January 31.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen has told Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray that she was still in the process of obtaining medical material.
Ms Simonsen said this material would be a crucial aspect of her sentencing submission.
Billing, 37, did not appear for the brief mention of his four charge sequences, which covered incidents that took place over two months from late August.
He remains in custody, bail refused, over his campaign of intimidation, violence and property damage.
Billing previously pleaded guilty to all charges.
The court heard that he and the victim were in a two-year relationship that ended in August 2022.
Billing had lived in her North Albury home for the previous six months.
He went to the victim's new home in Thurgoona on October 30.
This was emergency accommodation organised by the NSW Department of Housing because of his ongoing domestic violence.
Billing sneaked around the house at 2am with a torch, opening the fly-wire screen door at the laundry entrance.
He banged loudly on the door then yelled out "what are you doing?" to the victim.
Another woman in the house saw Billing open a glass sliding door and coming inside; he only left after being asked to do so repeatedly.
Billing damaged a double-bolted locking mechanism in the door.
His charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm related to an incident at her home on September 25, after he arrived about 5.30pm.
She invited him inside but they then argued, with Billing expressing his anger over a belief she was speaking to other men.
Billing demanded her phone to prove his claim, but she refused and instead put it down the front of her bra.
He shoved his hands down her shirt into her bra to try to get the phone.
Police said the victim suffered bruising and discomfort to her chest and breasts.
Billing also admitted to intimidation, destroy or damage property and threaten to destroy or damage property over an incident on August 26.
