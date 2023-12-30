The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Violent ex-partner's still in jail awaiting sentence over series of crimes

By Albury Court
December 31 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Violent ex-partner's still in jail awaiting sentence over series of crimes
Violent ex-partner's still in jail awaiting sentence over series of crimes

A serial domestic violence offender whose bad behaviour led to his ex-partner fleeing her home has had his sentencing delayed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.