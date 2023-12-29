Tumbarumba Rodeo promises thrills, spills and giving back on New Year's Day

The Tumbarumba New Year's Day rodeo promises to be a jam-packed start to 2024 with cowboys, cowgirls, enthusiasts and horses coming from all over the Snowy Valleys and beyond.
Dozens of bronc riders will put their skills to the test over two divisions before some of the best bull riders have a go at what promises to be a cracking event.
Rodeo committee vice-president Rodney Bartel is raring to go, and many of this year's horses are bred locally - livestock is coming through Gill Brothers Rodeo as well as from Tumbarumba, Tumut and surrounds.
"Tumbarumba's got their own bucking horses, one of them was a star up in the national finals a couple of months ago, and a couple of others bucked a lot of cowboys off so we've got four or five really good horses and got pretty good second division horses, they'll test the young blokes out," he said.
"These horses are bred for bucking. Years ago they used to get them out of the mountains or someone had a horse in a buck and put them in the rodeo, but there is a pretty big breeding program going on at the moment in Australia."
Mr Bartel said the event would have food stalls, music and a bar available for people coming with their families.
Musician Danny Phegan will play on the night of the rodeo, keeping the crowd entertained from 9pm until late.
There are already 38 riders registered for the open bronc division, another 20 in the second, and 10 bull riders are resting for their big moment. Dozens more are entered across barrel racing, team roping and junior categories.
"Some of the cowboys have already arrived in Tumbarumba and are just sitting back, relaxing, having a good time and waiting for the rodeo," Mr Bartel said.
The event goes back decades, having started in 1946, and money raised will be given to local charities.
"It brings a lot of money to the town over the Christmas period, some of the money we make goes to charity," Mr Bartel said.
"Rodeo started off with the hospital, they used to give their money to the hospital."
Mr Bartel said thanks to the event the hospital and the neighbouring nursing home were able to purchase a bus for the nursing home residents.
Events start from 8am on New Year's Day at Tumbarumba. Adult tickets are $30, children and pensioners $15, under-fives free and family passes are available.
