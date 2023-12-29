SES truck convoy leaves Border bound for Queensland to help storm recovery

Ten SES storm trucks and one support vehicle have left Wodonga bound for Queensland to support flood and storm response efforts.
The convoy left on Friday, December 29, as part of 111 Victorian emergency management personnel who are travelling to the northern state this week.
Others in the group are due to fly from Melbourne Airport on Saturday, December 30.
The Victorian team includes 67 from Victoria State Emergency Service, 41 from Country Fire Authority, two from Forest Fire Management and one person from Emergency Management Victoria.
Flood and storms in south-east Queensland, which peaked over Christmas Day and Boxing Day, brought down more than 900 power lines, cutting electricity to more than 91,000 homes on the Gold Coast
The Victorian team will travel to Pimpama near the Gold Coast to undertake tree removal and temporary roof repairs with specialised skills in chainsaw operations and safe working at heights.
Emergency Management Commissioner Rick Nugent, VICSES chief officer operations Tim Wiebusch and CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan all thanked the members for their commitment to service during the holiday period.
"Our emergency responders work as one, in Victoria and across the nation and we will continue to provide support wherever we can," Mr Wiebusch said.
