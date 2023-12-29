The Border Mail
SES truck convoy leaves Border bound for Queensland to help storm recovery

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated December 30 2023 - 7:11am, first published 7:09am
The SES convoy prepares to leave Wodonga on Friday, December 29. Picture supplied
Ten SES storm trucks and one support vehicle have left Wodonga bound for Queensland to support flood and storm response efforts.

