The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Police continue to investigate large skid marks leading up to rolled Ute

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated December 30 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police say they will saturate NSW roads over the holiday period, especially on New Year's Eve, the deadliest day of the holiday road toll period. File picture.
Police say they will saturate NSW roads over the holiday period, especially on New Year's Eve, the deadliest day of the holiday road toll period. File picture.

A 22-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with minor injuries after a crash at about 7pm on Wednesday, December 27, that left him injured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.