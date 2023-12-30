Police continue to investigate large skid marks leading up to rolled Ute

A 22-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with minor injuries after a crash at about 7pm on Wednesday, December 27, that left him injured.
Police attached to Murray River Police District are investigating the cause of the single-vehicle rollover that happened on Old Racecourse Rd, Deniliquin.
The man was then initially transported to Deniliquin Hospital, but his condition deteriorated, and he had to be sent south of the border.
On arrival, NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 22-year-old man at the scene for minor injuries.
An onlooker said large skid marks were leading up to the rolled Ute, which had severe damage.
Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
.
