Border camping enthusiasts gear up for a weekend of New Year celebrations

Camping enthusiasts on the Border are swiftly clearing the shelves as the region hums with excitement for the New Year's weekend.
Vanessa Bennett, the owner of Lake Mulwala Fish Camp, said it was great to see the town full again.
Despite recent flooding, "this year people are making up for it, I think".
Ms Bennett said many people were gearing up for the weekend to get away with friends and family to relax after the busy Christmas period, which "was so crazy".
"Now, with the better weather and the river not flooding, the town has been full, and it's so good," she said.
"There's lots of camping and fishing stuff selling, people buying Eskies to go down the river for New Year's."
Shop assistant Charlotte Phillips, of Aussie Disposals in Wangaratta, said there had been an increase in numbers.
"We were busy with the lead-up to Christmas, but this weekend has been flat out," she said.
"Chairs have been very popular, as well as lights and Eskies, but it's also your usuals."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.