The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border camping enthusiasts gear up for a weekend of New Year celebrations

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated December 31 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People around the region are enjoying the warmer days with friends and family. Picture by Tara Trewhella.
People around the region are enjoying the warmer days with friends and family. Picture by Tara Trewhella.

Camping enthusiasts on the Border are swiftly clearing the shelves as the region hums with excitement for the New Year's weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.