Border T20 exhibition match set to combine preparation with connection

The Border is set for a T20 exhibition match like no other.
For the first time, the Riverina squad will take on Cricket Albury-Wodonga's International XI squad on Sunday, January 7.
With the Riverina representatives preparing to compete at the inaugural T20 Country Bash grand final at Sydney Showground Stadium on January 17, coach Trent Ball said the idea quickly snowballed.
"I was trying to organise an event together and I thought we may as well get a bit of a game going," he said.
"When I spoke to a few of the guys, they were were really excited."
Ball admits competing against some of the best cricketers in the CAW competition will be the perfect preparation for Riverina, who took out the Southern pool final in Orange in November to advance to the Country Bash decider.
Former New Zealand international Daryl Tuffey is set to lead the international squad.
"It will probably be one of the best representative matches we can put together and one of the best that's been here for a long time," Ball said.
"Hopefully we can turn it into more than just one year and make it a bit of an annual event.
"It's had a good response from everyone."
But the showcase isn't only about preparations, but also helping cricketers in the international squad build connections whilst away from home.
"That was the other thing, it will also help those guys get to know a few other guys in the same situation," Ball said.
"It happened along the way last year that you see a few guys become good friends and they end up playing at each other's clubs overseas and that sort of stuff."
The international squad features players from right around the world, including England, Denmark, Afghanistan, Scotland, India, Canada, Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Ireland and Sri Lanka.
"It's a great year to have it with everyone involved," Ball said.
"It will be a good time."
A venue is still yet to be confirmed for the exhibition match, which will get under way at lunchtime the day following the return of the Provincial cricket competition.
The Riverina squad:
Trent Ball (coach), Ben Mitchell (Captain), Ethan Bartlett, Nicholas Whitelaw, Josh Staines, Liam Scammell, Sam Gainsford, Chris Galvin, Matt Condon, Beck Frostick, Ryan Brown, Luke Docherty, Jay Lavis, Oscar Lyons, Theo Valeri, Jack Harper, Miles Heman-Petersen, Nathan Brown, Dean Nicholson, Jarryd Hatton, Zac Starr, Kane Scott, Drew Cameron, Lachie McMillan.
CAW International XI squad:
Darryl Tuffey (coach, New Zealand), Luke Evans (captain, England), John Oswell (England), Oliver Haald (Denmark), Hyat Niazi (Afghanistan), Ross Dixon (England), Neil Smith (Scotland), Pat Harrington (England), Shoaib Shaikh (India), Ayush Verma (Canada), Brian Vittori (Zimbabwe), Matthew Heap (England), Nizam Ud Din (Pakistan), Shayan Khan (Pakistan), Tom Powell (England), Varun Chopra (Ireland), Callum Brown (England), Jayden Borges (England), Dhanushka Ranaweera (Sri Lanka).
