'I smile every time I think about it': Ella reflects on fundraising feat

It may have been one of the hardest challenges Ella Kingston has ever completed, but it was all worth it in the end.
"It's so much more than I ever thought possible," Kingston said.
"The generosity of a small town is unreal and I'm so thankful to everyone that donated."
Commencing the run at 4:30am in the dark to beat the heat, Kingston was overwhelmed by the support of friends and family who were with her every step of the way.
"The support from my friends and family is what got me over the finish line," she said.
"I always had a group of people running with me or on bikes behind me.
"I still had five friends start with me even when it was that early in the morning, which was so nice.
"Family and friends were driving along and stopping to cheer and that's what helped me finish too.
"It was the hardest thing ever, but it was so nice."
Kingston admits she'd like to keep the fundraising tradition for the special cause going, but might take a well deserved break from running.
"It's such a warm feeling the way everyone gets around each other and how generous everyone is," she said.
"I smile every time I think about it.
"I'll definitely look at fundraising for the Good Friday Appeal again for sure."
