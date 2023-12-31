The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

'I smile every time I think about it': Ella reflects on fundraising feat

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated December 31 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ella Kingston with her mum, brother and sister following her Good Friday Appeal fun run. Picture supplied
Ella Kingston with her mum, brother and sister following her Good Friday Appeal fun run. Picture supplied

It may have been one of the hardest challenges Ella Kingston has ever completed, but it was all worth it in the end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.