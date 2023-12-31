New Year revellers young and old flock to the best show in town

New Year revellers have gathered in their thousands to see in 2024 at the Albury Harness Racing Club.
The venue was one of few in the Border region to stage fireworks with Wodonga cancelling its display for the second year in a row.
The Albury fireworks to start at midnight were set to dazzle mostly adults, with gates closing to latecomers at 10pm. Albury deputy mayor Steve Bowen was DJ through the event.
"On the strength of the crowd at last year's event, we're using a much bigger sound system this year," Cr Bowen said. "Look at how many people are here already - it's amazing.
"I'm looking forward to 2024, I don't get caught up with New Year resolutions because I do those every day."
AHRC president Paul Brown said before the event he was hoping for a crowd of 4000 plus.
"The weather forecast is favourable and it looks to be a good meeting with both a two-year-old and three-year-old race on the card - competitive races," Mr Brown said.
Weather at Albury was as predicted, mostly sunny with light winds, a high of 29 degrees and a crowd-pleasing zero per cent chance of rain.
Wodonga dad Jack Fitzpatrick said he had made the trip to Albury to celebrate New Year seven times. While some lamented 2023, he had "positive thoughts about both the old and the new".
"I've done really well this year, it's been alright, a few rough diamonds, you just make the most of it, but it's fun to see the new one in," he said. "We love coming to this, it's always a great night; there's no school tomorrow so the kids love it too."
Samantha Cummins also made the trip from Wodonga with her three children Pat, Max and Pippa.
"We've got a bunch of friends joining us, this is the fourth year we've come over here from Wodonga," she said.
"The kids love the horse races, they love the whole thing, but we won't be around for the fireworks this year, midnight is bit late for the little ones."
Best mates Maree Petzke, of Staghorn Flat, and Ann Willoughby, of Myrtleford, said they always make the trek to Albury to ring in the New Year.
"We're here for everything - the races, the fun, the fireworks, everything," Ms Petzke said.
"Our grandchildren are coming soon so we've brought a whole bunch of snacks for them," she said, referring to two huge bags.
The afternoon and night of entertainment offered free rides for kids and plenty of food trucks with the Lions Club catering for the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.