Here's to a new year: Reflecting on the past and embracing the future

As the clock ticked down to midnight on New Year's Eve, Kasey Spangler, gathered with friends and family at her Wodonga home, said she looked forward to a fresh start.
"I hope life gets easier for everybody next year," she said.
"I think the past year has been quite tough for most people, so I hope the new year brings some good news with it."
"For me, the best thing about this year has been able to get out and about without being locked up," she said.
"Also, it has been a joy seeing my little girl (Abby, 10) grow up.
"I'm so proud of her progress at school and all she has done this year, and I can't wait to see what next year brings."
But with the highs come the lows, and like many Australians, Ms Spangler said she was tested by the cost-of-living in 2023.
"Like the rest of us, interest rate rises and the cost-of-living crisis has definitely had an impact this year," she said.
"So I hope we see some improvements in that area, for all of our sake."
For 2024, Ms Spangler said she hasn't made any resolutions, but she hopes to take some time off work to travel overseas.
"I think I'm a bit old for resolutions," she said.
"But I look forward to seeing my little girl kick goals and do her best."
Here's to a new chapter, a blank page awaiting the stories we'll write, the adventures we'll begin, and the growth we'll experience.
Happy New Year!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.