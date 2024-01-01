Musicians set to scale new heights in cooler climes of Harrietville

A LONG-RUNNING musical event returns to the High Country this week.
The near half-century-old Harrietville Music Camp will run from Friday, January 5, to Sunday, January 14.
Musicians from Victoria, NSW, South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Northern Territory will join this year's camp, which takes over most of the public buildings throughout Harrietville with Mountain View Holiday Retreat used as its main base.
About 70 participants, aged from their 20s to early 90s, will join daily tutorials, rehearsals and performances, culminating in two public concerts at Bright and Harrietville.
A decade later, the council handed over the event to the Melbourne community orchestra.
Harrietville Music Camp co-ordinator Sally Dugan said the camp had enjoyed widespread popularity since the mid-1970s.
She said the summer alpine climate appealed to musicians especially from the northern states.
"People like the cool mountain air; the climate is terrific," she said.
"Harrietville is a beautiful place and the camp is self-contained.
"It's within easy reach of Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra and the others just take a bit longer to fly in."
Ms Dugan said participant numbers for the mostly orchestral camp were a little down this year.
She said patronage fluctuated from year to year but other factors came into play this time.
"Cost of living pressures may be part of it," Ms Dugan said.
"But others couldn't attend because they were travelling overseas this year for the first time since the pandemic."
Overseeing the players will be musical director Gerald Keuneman, who also leads the Whitehorse Orchestra and the Victorian Concert Orchestra, and choral director Doug Heywood, best known for his work with television's Carols By Candlelight.
Both musicians have received a Medal of the Order of Australia.
The Harrietville Music Camp Showcase Concert will run at Bright Community Centre on Saturday, January 13, at 2.30pm.
Entry will be by donation, with all proceeds going to Bright Community Centre.
The Harrietville Music Camp Big Band will perform at Mountain View Holiday Retreat Hall at Harrietville on Friday, January 12, at 8pm.
This concert will be free of charge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.