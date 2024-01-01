The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Musicians set to scale new heights in cooler climes of Harrietville

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 2 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Musicians from Victoria, NSW, South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Northern Territory will join this year's Harrietville Music Camp. Picture supplied
Musicians from Victoria, NSW, South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Northern Territory will join this year's Harrietville Music Camp. Picture supplied

A LONG-RUNNING musical event returns to the High Country this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.