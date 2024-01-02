Here's 24 goals for the New Year that offer good bang for your buck

Earthing (grounding) connects people to the Earth's natural healing energy. It's said to reduce inflammation, pain and stress and improve blood flow, sleep and vitality. Either way, it costs nothing, needs no effort and feels nice.
After a health scare in 2022 I started taking the stairs everywhere last year.
I was not overweight and only somewhat unfit, but it was an easy switch to make.
While lifts are more direct they are a little too close for comfort, especially if you or your fellow riders are coughing or sneezing. And let's face it, who wasn't a little under the weather this spring-summer!?
In stairwells you don't have to awkwardly eyeball anybody or worry about being at the back of the lift when your floor is up next. (Excuse me. Pardon me.)
In fact, expect to have the stairwell all to yourself most of the time.
I also avoid undercover car parks like the plague (can we still say that?) and cannot parallel park in any way, shape or form.
This means I need to walk several blocks to get to the stairwell in the first place.
Incidental exercise is the gift that keeps giving.
While I'm not a big believer in New Year's resolutions, here's 24 goals for 2024 that offer good bang for your buck.
1) Take the stairs: Always. If you physically can. (As above.)
2) Stress less: Don't sweat the small stuff, in the very least! What constitutes small stuff will vary for everybody but supermarket and chemist queues are out of your control.
3) Eat your greens: An anti-inflammatory diet is halfway to good health.
4) Prioritise sleep: Get to bed by 9.30pm as often as humanly possible. It's life-changing. There's a billion TED-Talks on the importance of sleep for wellbeing. Night shift work has been consistently associated with higher risk for cardiovascular disease and cancer. In 2007 the World Health Organisation classified night shift work as a probable carcinogen due to circadian disruption.
5) Laugh out loud: Watch more comedies and less Scandi noir! This may be difficult but it helps if you, like me, have already watched every episode of dark noir on Netflix.
6) Move it: Exercise five days a week instead of two or three. If you're already exercising daily, this does not apply to you. We're probably not friends but I'm proud of you!
7) Clean up: Use only "clean" beauty products and aluminium-free deodorant.
8) Heat up: Epsom salt baths and Infrared saunas are good for natural detoxing. Salt is obviously cheaper than saunas but Scandinavians have espoused saunas for centuries.
9) Healing hugs: We need eight hugs a day for optimal health. Even your dog or cat will do the trick!
10) D-Generation: Ensure your Vitamin D is adequate. For a country of sun-lovers, many of us come up short on Vitamin D when we really look into it.
11) Breathe deeply: It reduces stress and promotes mindfulness.
12) Ground work: Plant your feet on the grass whenever you can. Earthing (grounding) connects people to the Earth's natural healing energy. It's said to reduce inflammation, pain and stress and improve blood flow, sleep and vitality. Either way, it costs nothing, needs no effort and feels nice.
13) Stand out: Get a standing desk or take more breaks from sitting. Sitting is the new smoking.
14) Lettuce be: Plant a salad garden. We never commit to a big edible garden, but lettuce and spinach are worth the minimal effort.
15) Waste not: Reduce single-use plastic. Without a soft plastic recycling scheme at the moment, this is more important than ever.
17) Just add water: Drink more water. I get most of my water in the form of tea but I can always add more water.
18) Be thoughtful: Return your shopping trolley and hold doors open for people. It's stupidly obvious and yet ...
19) Rise up: Bake something. It's endlessly satisfying.
21) Donate time: Volunteer somewhere, anywhere.
22) Go green: Plant a tree.
23) Forest bathing: Walk on the wild side. The Japanese say forest bathing can improve your mood, focus and stress levels. It can be as simple as walking in any natural environment and tuning into your surrounds.
24) Be kind and clever in the correct ratio and in the words of Taylor Swift: Never be so kind, you forget to be clever; never be so clever, you forget to be kind.
If you want to make any change, it often only starts with small steps.
Happy New Year!
