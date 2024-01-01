'It was like the running of the bulls' - thousands drawn to Albury fireworks

While the Albury Harness Racing Club gates were closed at 10pm for safety reasons, hundreds arrived late to catch the spectacular midnight display, many parking on Fallon Street to see the action.
Club president Paul Brown, who last week said he would be happy with a crowd of 4000, said he was stunned at the response.
"We had 5500 people easily, much more than last year, and people from all around the region setting up early to get a good spot," Mr Brown said.
"Later, more were trying to get in. I opened up the gate halfway through the fireworks in Fallon Street just so we could have make sure traffic could get out easily.
"It was like the running of the bulls - people were trying to get in. I reckon I had probably another 500 trying to run in at that time."
Mr Brown said making sure people were safe during the fireworks was the priority, not stopping inebriated people entering the grounds.
"Last year people came in through the back straight, through the other Fallon Street gate and there's a protected zone there," he said.
"With the fireworks happening, the CFA (Country Fire Authority) people said we don't want people there just in case some fireworks blow back, the safety of people has to be a priority here."
Mr Brown said the club had employed more security than last year and encountered no problems.
"We had no issues at all, the whole event was really good, people were well behaved, just having fun," he said.
"It was just amazing how much interest it had - people were just pulling up in Fallon Street on the bridges, just watching the fireworks."
"What really helps this venue is that beautiful grass area for families to sit on. When we were setting up yesterday morning people were trying to set up their marquees at seven o'clock in the morning."
Wodonga dad Jack Fitzpatrick said he had made the trip to Albury to celebrate New Year seven times. While some lamented 2023, he had "positive thoughts about both the old and the new".
"I've done really well this year, it's been all right, a few rough diamonds, you just make the most of it, but it's fun to see the new one in," he said.
"We love coming to this, it's always a great night; there's no school tomorrow so the kids love it too."
Samantha Cummins also made the trip from Wodonga with her three children Pat, Max and Pippa.
"We've got a bunch of friends joining us, this is the fourth year we've come over here from Wodonga," she said.
"The kids love the horse races, they love the whole thing, but we won't be around for the fireworks this year, midnight is bit late for the little ones."
Best mates Maree Petzke, of Staghorn Flat, and Ann Willoughby, of Myrtleford, said they always make the trek to Albury to ring in the New Year.
"We're here for everything - the races, the fun, the fireworks, everything," Ms Petzke said.
"Our grandchildren are coming soon so we've brought a whole bunch of snacks for them," she said, referring to two huge bags.
