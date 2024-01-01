'We were waiting all night': Oh baby, that was some New Year's Eve party!

She was due to be an early Christmas present, but little Elsie Dayment instead became the perfect New Year's gift for her parents.
Tawonga couple Katharine and Michael Dayment welcomed their second child into the world at 10.28am on January 1, with the healthy baby girl the first delivery at Wodonga's maternity ward for 2024.
She was the first of two babies at Wodonga on Monday, arriving six minutes before the second newborn at the hospital.
Mrs Dayment said Elsie was due to be a Christmas Eve baby but had her own plans on when to enter the world.
She said she was meant to be induced at 3pm on January 1, and "we weren't expecting to have her here now".
"I just had accepted that I was coming in for an induction, and that was that," she said.
Having lived an hour away from the hospital, Mrs Dayment said they had to cut their New Year's Eve plans short after she realised she was going into labour.
"We were having a kid's New Year's Eve party with all the kids from the street," she said.
"And, it was finishing up, and I was getting ready to go to bed, but that's when the contractions started.
"As we were driving, we wished each other happy New Year's as we got to the hospital.
"With my son, Henry, he came pretty quickly, but we were waiting all night for Elsie."
The pair thought there would have been someone else who had their baby before them, but Elsie was the first for the region.
Mum and Elsie are doing well and hope to go home on January 2.
Mrs Dayment said what made the day even more special was that she was named after her husband's grandmother.
