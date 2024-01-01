The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

'We were waiting all night': Oh baby, that was some New Year's Eve party!

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated January 1 2024 - 5:35pm, first published 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elsie Louise was the first baby born on the border in 2024, arriving at 10.28am on January 1 to mum Katharine Dayment and dad Michael Dayment. Picture by Tara Trewhella.
Elsie Louise was the first baby born on the border in 2024, arriving at 10.28am on January 1 to mum Katharine Dayment and dad Michael Dayment. Picture by Tara Trewhella.

She was due to be an early Christmas present, but little Elsie Dayment instead became the perfect New Year's gift for her parents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help