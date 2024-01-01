Got a new lawyer so paver attack man has to wait for case to be finalised

A Lavington man who tried to attack another drinker at a pub with a stone paver has had his sentencing delayed in the wake of getting another lawyer.
Defence solicitor Suryan Chandrasegaran told magistrate Tony Murray he only came into the case that very same morning the case was to be finalised.
He also needs to take instructions from Todd Matthew Peffer on an unrelated charge of sexually touch another person without consent, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
That was over an alleged incident in Albury on May 5, 2023.
The affray matter for which Peffer was to be sentenced related to a confrontation at the Beer Deluxe hotel in Albury months later, on September 21.
On his arrest in Griffith Road, Lavington, on September 24, Peffer was found to be carrying a small, resealable bag containing about half a gram of cannabis.
Peffer pleaded guilty to those two charges when the matter went before Albury Local Court in early November.
At the time, his then lawyer, Eva Medcraft, flagged a possible application under section 14 of the NSW Mental Health Act to have him dealt with by way of a mental health care plan.
But Peffer, 52, of Kotthoff Street, will be dealt with at law when he is sentenced on the affray and drug charges on January 16.
The court was told Peffer knew the victim, who he saw sitting at a table in the deck area of the beer garden.
A few seconds later, while standing on the other side of the table, Peffer reached into the pocket of his pants and pulled out a small blue paver.
"The accused raised it in his right hand while yelling at (the victim)," police said.
The other man stood up and moved around the table to avoid Peffer, who put the paver down and raised the bar stool "as if to strike (the victim) as (he) retreated".
Three staff members approached the men, one grabbing the bar stool off Peffer.
He grabbed the paver again and tried to strike, but again the man moved backwards.
But he wasn't finished. Peffer had another go at hitting the other man with the paver, but was stopped when the victim raised his hands in defence.
Peffer was then grabbed by a staff member at the pub and dragged to the exit.
While the victim was safely escorted outside by other staff, he still felt vulnerable as he believed Peffer had begun following him across QEII Square.
With that, the man phoned Triple-0 for assistance.
