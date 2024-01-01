The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Got a new lawyer so paver attack man has to wait for case to be finalised

By Albury Court
January 1 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Todd Matthew Peffer
Todd Matthew Peffer

A Lavington man who tried to attack another drinker at a pub with a stone paver has had his sentencing delayed in the wake of getting another lawyer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.