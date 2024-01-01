Why a round three encounter in the Hume league shapes as compulsive viewing

Newly-appointed Jindera coach Joel Mackie will face his former side Osborne in round three on April 27 in what shapes as one of the most intriguing clashes of the upcoming Hume league season.
His shock announcement sent tongues wagging in Hume league circles that the timing of his decision could derail the Tigers' flag aspirations.
Mackie's arrival at the kennel has coincided with two of the biggest signings of the Hume league off-season so far in Lavington star Luke Garland and Albury premiership ruckman Zach Bye.
Ironically, Garland was interviewed by Osborne to replace Mackie which he knocked back to instead play alongside the dual Morris medallist and former rival.
The Bulldogs are expected to be the league's biggest improvers with the round three clash against the reigning premier to provide an early insight to their flag credentials.
CDHBU are also expected to improve this year after a productive off-season where the merged identity has signed Darcy Melksham, George Sandral, Jordan Lavis, Russell Anderson and Nathan Morris.
However, their flag credentials will come under fierce scrutiny in the early rounds with a tough first five weeks against Brock-Burrum, Osborne, Holbrook, Jindera and Howlong.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.