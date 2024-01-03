The Border Mail
Home/Community/History
Column

THEN AND NOW: More comfort and fresh horses added to coach travel appeal

By Greg Ryan, Albury and District Historical Society
January 4 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A well loaded coach about to leave Albury from the Globe Hotel in about 1880. picture supplied
A well loaded coach about to leave Albury from the Globe Hotel in about 1880. picture supplied

Travel by coach was considerably improved after the arrival of 23-year-old Freeman Cobb from America in 1853. He introduced an improved coach with rounded, lightweight and supple bodies resting on leather straps, giving a more comfortable ride than the steel sprung British designed coaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.