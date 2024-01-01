The Border Mail
Child threw a tantrum so dad 'got in mum's face' and gave her a slap to ear

By Albury Court
January 2 2024 - 4:00am
Nicholas Karl Hanson
An "extremely aggressive" Howlong man who repeatedly subjected his partner to violence, including slapping and headbutting her and screaming abuse, has gotten out of prison.

