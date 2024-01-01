Child threw a tantrum so dad 'got in mum's face' and gave her a slap to ear

An "extremely aggressive" Howlong man who repeatedly subjected his partner to violence, including slapping and headbutting her and screaming abuse, has gotten out of prison.
Nicholas Karl Hanson spent two months in Junee jail after being refused bail on being charged with intimidation and three domestic violence-related assault charges.
But Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray has agreed with a submission by defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston that a custodial sentence served in the community was appropriate.
"It's a very serious offence before the court, there's no doubt about that," she said.
Ms McCorriston said Hanson had pleaded guilty on the day of a scheduled hearing, as he initially intended to fight the charges.
She said that while Hanson was on an intensive corrections order when he committed the assaults, this had not yet been called up by the NSW State Parole Authority.
Hanson's parole review was set to go before the authority in December, but it was adjourned until early 2024.
Mr Murray noted how Hanson had been held in custody, bail refused, since October 13.
The unemployed drug addict, who has form for domestic violence but not with the same victim, was placed on a six-month intensive corrections order.
"Your partner remains supportive of you, indicating you can reside with her on your release," Mr Murray said.
At the time of the offending almost 12 months ago, Hanson and the victim had been in a six-year relationship and had a three-year-old son.
At one point they had separated for six months, then she returned to Hanson about two days after giving birth.
"The relationship," police told Mr Murray, "has been volatile" and there had been "numerous" incidents reported to police.
The first matter over which Hanson was charged took place on February 7, 2023.
Police said the woman was sitting in a lounge chair crying about 6.25pm when the pair began to argue.
"(Hanson) was extremely aggressive towards the victim" so she began recording a video of him on her mobile phone.
That didn't stop Hanson, who kept up his abuse.
"The accused has held up an electric heater and threatened to hit her with the heater."
She continually told him to leave her alone, so he rushed at her and put both hands around her neck.
Hanson then pushed her back into the lounge chair - he didn't squeeze her throat, but she did suffer immediate pain.
Their son saw the attack and began to scream, so Hanson, after threatening to punch her, went outside for a cigarette.
The second incident happened on February 23 about 6.30am when the woman was in the kitchen.
They began to argue in response to their child having thrown a tantrum over not wanting to come inside for dinner.
Soon after, after she managed to get back inside the house after he locked a sliding door, Hanson "got into the face" of his partner and yelled at her, their argument becoming "heated".
Hanson slapped her right ear and forced her further back into the kitchen, where he screamed that he was going to slam her head into a cupboard.
She screamed at him to get away from here, so Hanson walked off and their son approached her and rubbed her sore ear.
The next day about 7.30am, the woman walked back into their bedroom after attending to their child.
They argued over her wish to go to the shops and as she stood at the end of the bed, Hanson began to yell at her then headbutted her to the face.
The blow forced her glasses into her face, leaving a bruise.
Hanson left the house, so the woman called a friend to get the police. He returned and tried to give her a cuddle, but she refused and minutes later the friend's partner arrived to be told about the headbutt.
When police got to the house, the victim met them at the front door and said he was in the bedroom.
But as the officers walked along the hallway, Hanson ran out the front door and into the street.
They later found out that Hanson had been picked up by his sister and taken to Wangaratta.
Mr Murray also placed Hanson on a supervised, six-month community corrections order.
