'Mikki' out to extend his hot streak of form for Wodonga trainer

Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison will bend one of the stable's golden rules when he heads to Wangaratta with Oh No Mikki on Tuesday.
Widdison has resisted the temptation to raise the bar with his in-form galloper and tackle a mid-week metropolitan race and opted to head to Wangaratta instead.
Oh No Mikki is set to contest the $27,000 Benchmark 64 Handicap, (1000m) with regular rider Nick Soquet booked to ride.
While the Wangaratta sprint is an easier option, Oh No Mikki will have to overcome the huge impost of 63kg if he is to notch his third win from his fourth start this preparation.
Widdison said his in-form sprinter had become accustomed to carrying big weights this preparation where he has been handed 63.5kg, 61.5kg and 62.5kg so far.
"It's not usually my go to run them with weights like that," Widdison said.
"But he has shown us a few times now that he can handle the big weights and it doesn't seem to worry him.
"So we will send him around again.
"I did have it in the back of my mind to head to town with the horse and give him a chance in metropolitan grade.
"But I couldn't really find a suitable race and I'm not sure running up the Flemington straight is going to suit him.
"So I've decided to cop the big weight again and only have to drive an hour to get to Wangaratta.
"It does look like a nice race for him."
Oh No Mikki's last start performance when winning at Albury with Souquet aboard was full of merit.
Despite beginning awkwardly and over-racing in the middle stages when the speed up front slowed, Souquet was able to burst to the lead late after producing a rails hugging ride.
"They looked like they were going to go at a genuine clip and then backed the speed straight out of it and he got a little keen in the run," Widdison said.
"So I thought he did a good job to pick up with the big weight and still find a way to win.
"He is the sort of galloper who thrives in a dog fight and found a way to still hit the line and win.
"It was a daring ride by Nick and you don't see too many rides better than that.
"But that is the best way to ride the horse and Nick has built a good association with the horse and does a good job on him."
Oh No Mikki has been installed the $4-favourite in pre-post markets.
Fuelling Widdison's confidence surrounding the chances of his galloper is that Mojo Music and Toronto Rain who finished behind Oh No Mikki at Albury have recently been able to win at their next start.
Widdison rated the Vince Nolen-trained Divasou as the hardest to beat.
Divasou is only a lightly-raced galloper who has had two starts including winning his maiden at his most recent start at Seymour last June.
"It is always good when you see the form stack up and other horses you beat go on and win their next start," Widdison said.
"I think it looks like an even lot but one of Nolen's (Vince) has got ability and looks to be an up and coming galloper.
"But I guess the rating system makes it hard for those horses coming through, because they are clashing with a horse that has won five races already like 'Mikki.'
"It won't be easy by any means but the race looks like it could map alright for him and hopefully he can be fighting out the finish again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.