YOUR SAY: Let's settle the Australia Day dilemma once and for all

By Letters to the Editor
January 3 2024 - 7:00am
A reader has come up with an alternative to the current Australia Day celebrations on January 26. Picture by Shutterstock
Let's celebrate our great nation over more than one day to help bring people together

Let's settle the Australia Day dilemma once and for all. I reckon I've come up with the perfect compromise.

