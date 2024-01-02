The Border Mail
Repeat disqualified driver 'has to be convicted' despite change in ways

By Albury Court
January 2 2024 - 3:00pm
An Albury magistrate has rejected a lawyer's submission her client should not be convicted for repeatedly driving while disqualified because she had moved interstate for several years.

