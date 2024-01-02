Pair arrested, man in serious condition after stabbing in Lavington

Two men have been charged following an alleged stabbing in Lavington.
About 4am on Monday, January 1, Murray River Police District officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a home on Parkland Crescent.
Paramedics responded and treated a 24-year-old man for stab wounds before he was taken to Albury hospital.
The man was later transferred to The Alfred hospital in Melbourne and is in a serious but stable condition.
Officers established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.
Following inquiries, two men, aged 20 and 24, were arrested at a home in Eastern Circuit, Albury just before midday on the same day of the incident.
Both men were refused bail to appear in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday, January 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.