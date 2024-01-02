The Border Mail
Pair arrested, man in serious condition after stabbing in Lavington

By Ted Howes
Updated January 2 2024 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
Police said the man is due to appear in Wagga Local Court.
Two men have been charged following an alleged stabbing in Lavington.

