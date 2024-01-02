Bully boy Burgess, buoyed by chanting mates, demanded Nike runners from teen

A teenager visiting Albury with his team for a soccer match was surrounded then threatened into handing over his runners to a group of young men in the city's CBD.
The instigator of the crime was 18-year-old Kobe Burgess, who called out to his mates as the victim walked past: "I want that kid's shoes".
Burgess then told the 14-year-old boy: "I want your shoes, you gronk."
The victim, Albury Local Court has heard, was soon after surrounded by Burgess, two co-offenders and four other young men.
"Shoes, shoes, give us your shoes," they chanted, then: "Give us your f---ing Nikes."
The boy handed over the Nike shoes and minutes later - on seeing the victim's soccer team come into view - Burgess and the other young men fled into the West End Plaza underground car park.
Burgess has pleaded guilty to a charge of demanding property with the intention to steal in company.
He did not appear before magistrate Tony Murray, as the court heard Burgess was undertaking a course with ACT youth drug rehabilitation program, the Ted Noffs Foundation.
Mr Murray ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report by NSW Community Corrections, to consider whether options were available other than full-time custody.
The court was told, in a set of Director of Public Prosecutions agreed facts, how the victim's soccer team was in Albury for a soccer match to be played on June 18, 2023.
The day before, about 5.30pm, the boy was with his teammates at Kmart in West End Plaza.
He and a friend then left the store and headed towards the exit.
At the same time, Burgess, his two co-offenders and "several other young men" were seated near the entrance.
This was when Burgess called out his demand for the shoes.
The boy refused, and he and his friend went to run across Kiewa Street.
But Burgess' group, with some of them on BMX bikes, cornered them outside the Mad Mex restaurant and made further demands.
That was when the victim saw two of the group were "holding something in their hands, pointing it towards him".
"One of the males was filming (the victim) with a black iPhone during this confrontation."
The boy took off his shoes to hand to his assailants, then one of the co-offenders demanded his puffer jacket.
It was then that the boy's soccer team turned up and Burgess and his group ran off.
Police arrested the second co-offender soon afterwards.
About 9pm, a boy, 14, went to the Albury police station with his mother to provide a statement revealing that Burgess had demanded and taken the shoes.
He also identified the other teenager who tried to get the jacket.
This led to the arrest of the second co-offender, who made admissions during an interview with police.
"At the time of charging, Kobe Burgess was completing a rehabilitation program known as PALM in the ACT," the facts said.
"As such he was not offered the opportunity to be interviewed."
Burgess will be sentenced on January 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.