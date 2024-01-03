Young crooner discovered the greats on his grandfather's turntable

DYLAN Forge first fell for the music of classic crooners on his school holidays spent at Berrigan.
Growing up at Rennie and Corowa, Forge was only 11 or 12 when he discovered the musical genre, which was favoured by his late grandfather Brian Chisholm.
"I first fell in love with the songs of Sinatra and the Rat Pack thanks to my grandfather's record player, which had plenty of albums from that genre," he said.
"Every morning I'd give the records a spin.
"I got hooked and have studied singing in Melbourne and Adelaide, and hope to make it my career after I get my university degree."
Having gone to The Scots School Albury and now studying law in Melbourne, Forge, 20, said he always looked forward to coming back home to the Border.
A favourite at both Albury and Wodonga Carols by Candlelight, Forge would bring his popular solo concerts to Wodonga, Corowa and Berrigan from January 12 to 14.
Dylan Forge is Mr Entertainment, which was a play on the name of Sammy Davis Jr's album Mr Entertainment, celebrated the tunes of Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble, Elvis Presley and Broadway.
"It's easy-listening music," Forge said.
"My slogan is crooning's classics and Broadway's greatest hits; Broadway is kind of the understudy for all of the crooning songs.
"It is a lot of work to put on such a big show as a star and producer but the rewards feel great after you've finished a monumental event like this."
Forge appeared in many Border productions including Let it Go (Albury Wodonga Theatre Company), Matilda the Musical (The Scots School Albury) and Dylan Forge Live and An Elegant Affair (solo and duo shows).
He had also recorded music with Stuart Rennie; their latest single When Winter Comes reached #1 on Atomic's Independent Australian Charts.
Supported by Celtic folk band, Inveran, Dylan Forge is Mr Entertainment will include uptempo classics and ballads, taking you back to a time of easy-listening and meaningful lyrics.
Inveran will also blend their Celtic-inspired tones with Forge's rich baritone voice in a couple numbers in the show.
Forge said his family was on board for all of the shows, helping with everything from sound and lighting to catering and ticket sales.
"It's a family affair," Forge said.
"I look forward to all of the shows; Albury-Wodonga is my crowd, Corowa is my family's crowd and Berrigan is Grandma and Pa's crowd."
Dylan Forge is Mr Entertainment will run at Wodonga Senior Secondary College on Friday, January 12, at 2pm; Oddfellows Hall, Corowa, on Saturday, January 13, at 2pm; and Berrigan Soldiers Memorial Hall on Sunday, January 14, and 2pm.
The two-act show, which will include afternoon tea during the interval, runs from 2pm to 4.20pm.
Tickets are $35 and available via dylanforge.com or on 0455 152 267.
