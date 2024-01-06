The Border Mail
'It's not safe up this way': Push for cameras after rock incident, rampant graffiti

By Ted Howes
January 6 2024 - 11:30am
East Albury resident Cathy Howard with Nala and Pippa pass regularly over the Harold Mair bridge that spans the Hume Highway - but never at night. Picture by Mark Jesser
There are no plans to install CCTV cameras on Albury's Harold Mair bridge after a shocking rock-hurling incident left a Border couple shaken and distressed.

Local News

