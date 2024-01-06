'It's not safe up this way': Push for cameras after rock incident, rampant graffiti

There are no plans to install CCTV cameras on Albury's Harold Mair bridge after a shocking rock-hurling incident left a Border couple shaken and distressed.
The NSW Transport Department, which owns and operates the bridge, has ruled out installing cameras, a decision that has irked some East Albury residents who say they are also growing weary of rampant graffiti.
In November, Albury dance teacher Glenn Strauss and his wife Niki narrowly avoided injury when a projectile thrown from the bridge smashed into their car windscreen while they were driving along the Hume Highway.
Resident Cathy Howard said she never walks her dogs, Naly and Pippa, at night near the bridge, and believes cameras would boost safety in the area.
"The person who chucked the rock over was determined to do it ... so I'm not sure if cameras would be effective with that," Ms Howard said.
"But I never walk here at night, it's not safe up this way. I do think that cameras would make the area safer at night, though."
Ms Howard said she believed cameras could possibly deter youth covering the area with graffiti.
"If you catch the right person, it would help police prosecute them, I suppose," she said. "I'd prefer no one doing graffiti here, that would be really good, and maybe the cameras could help prevent that.
"The thing with cameras, who's going to monitor them, who's going to chase it up, if they see someone doing something, how long would it take for the police to get here?
"But if they've got an idea of who did it, the cameras could help with the prosecution."
Another East Albury resident, John Jones, said the Harold Mair bridge had been a longstanding graffiti hotspot.
"As someone who takes pride in our community, it is disheartening to witness East Albury transforming into an eyesore," Mr Jones said.
"I acknowledge that it's difficult for a city to keep up with where graffiti is, however a popular location like that bridge should be closely monitored and I echo the calls for CCTV to be extended into that area.
"The whole area is in urgent need of some TLC. The steps up to the bridge are broken/cracked. It's just an absolute mess."
Albury Council, which has previously worked with police on developing better security surveillance measures, said the bridge was outside of its purview.
"The Harold Mair Bridge is owned and operated by Transport for NSW, as is the Hume Freeway," a council spokesman said.
"Albury's CCTV network currently extends to the end of Dean Street, and if Transport for NSW assessed the need for CCTV cameras as warranted on Harold Mair Bridge, then AlburyCity would be happy participate in these discussions."
The NSW Transport Department said there was no plan to install CCTV on the bridge.
"Transport for NSW is committed to the safety of all road users, with crews inspecting the site as soon as this serious incident was reported," a spokesman said.
"While the pedestrian bridge safety screen is in good condition, Transport for NSW is working on appropriate treatments to improve safety, including measures to restrict access behind the noise wall along the Freeway.
"We will continue to consult with Albury City Council as work progresses."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.