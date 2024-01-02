The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Car impounded, driver charged when caught nearly 50km over speed limit

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated January 2 2024 - 2:40pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Highway Patrol officers intercepted a speeding car at Stanley. Picture supplied
Wodonga Highway Patrol officers intercepted a speeding car at Stanley. Picture supplied

A driver travelling nearly 50 kilometres over the speed limit at Stanley has seen his car impounded for 30 days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.