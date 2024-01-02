Car impounded, driver charged when caught nearly 50km over speed limit

A driver travelling nearly 50 kilometres over the speed limit at Stanley has seen his car impounded for 30 days.
Wodonga Police said the vehicle was intercepted by Wodonga Highway Patrol travelling 128kmh in an 80km zone on Mount Stanley Road on Sunday, December 31.
As well as the car being impounded, the driver "will be summoned to court for speed dangerous, exceed speed limit and unregistered and having failed to fill out his club permit logbook".
"Not a great beginning for the year," police said on social media.
The annual state total of 296 lives lost was the highest since 303 in 2008 and 55 more than last year.
"As we embark on a new year, I urge everyone to take this opportunity to stop and reset their behaviour on the roads," Road Policing Assistant Commissioner, Glenn Weir said on Monday, January 1.
