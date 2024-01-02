The 10 moments that mattered most during the Tallangatta league season

THERE were many highs and lows in the Tallangatta League season, none better than Chiltern completing back-to-back flags after an epic grand final victory over Kiewa-Sandy Creek . BRENT GODDE looks back on the past season and finds 10 of the best moments.
Chiltern produced a stunning last-term fightback against Kiewa-Sandy to snatch a thrilling three point win in one of the memorable grand final victories in league history.
They hit the front for the first time of the match at the 18-minute mark of the last term.
Hawks star Connor Newnham had two set shots in the dying minutes but the wayward forward missed both opportunities with the Swans becoming the first side to win the flag from the elimination final since Barnawartha in 2013.
Jubilant coach Brad Hibberson praised his charges for their never-say-die attitude.
"We are a quick, fit side and I knew if we were in striking distance at the last change we would have a chance," Hibberson said.
"It was heart in your mouth stuff watching Newnham have those couple of set shots late.
"You just have to watch and hope he misses."
It's every player's worst nightmare... getting rubbed out for a grand final.
Lappin was originally handed a three-week ban for the indiscretion which the Swans chose to fight at the tribunal.
Swans officials failed in their attempt to have the young defender's ban overturned at the tribunal on the Wednesday night before the grand final.
In a last ditch effort, the Swans lodged an appeal which cost the club $6000.
However, the appeal board dismissed the Swans' appeal on grand final eve and Lappin was forced to watch his side's epic grand final victory from the sidelines.
Wahgunyah may not have won a match for more than two year's but swung a selection surprise when Jason Akermanis was lured to the Lions den for a one-off appearance against Thurgoona.
The Lions swung a further surprise with the inclusion of former Brisbane and Gold Coast star Jared Brennan as well as the No.2 draft pick from 2010, Harley Bennell.
With the injection of the three former AFL players, the Lions were a chance to cause an upset win when they were less than a kick behind at the final break.
Despite the loss, Wahgunyah coach Chris Willis was proud of the efforts of his players.
"I'm proud of our boys," Willis said.
"It was an awesome effort but the competitive side has still got me gutted that we didn't win it."
Popular Beechworth co-coach Brayden Carey announced in the lead-up to the finals that he was stepping down from the helm and it would be his last season of senior football.
"I'm just taking a step back and have got three young girls and it's time to put family first," Carey said.
"The girls are starting to get involved in sport themselves now and I want to support them as much as I can."
Carey enjoyed his best season at Baamutha Park in 2010 where he completed a rare trifecta.
The under-rated midfielder played an integral part in the Bushrangers' most recent flag as well as winning the Barton medal and club best and fairest.
Rutherglen announced a massive recruiting coup by signing star Wangaratta defender Dylan Van Berlo as co-coach.
The former Murray Bushrangers boasts almost 150-matches of O&M experience with league heavyweight Wangaratta where he has carved a reputation as one of the most reliable defenders in the competition.
Cats president Pat Beattie who has since been replaced by Greg Lumby was delighted to land one of the club's biggest ever signings.
"It's a huge coup to get somebody the calibre of Dylan back to the club," Beattie said.
"It was a big decision for Dylan whether to call time on his O&M career which he procrastinated over the best part of four months."
Beechworth skipper Cam Fendyk confirmed his status as one of the premier midfielders in the Tallangatta and district league after winning the Barton medal.
Fendyk said he wouldn't be tempted to return to the O&M after previously having a two-year stint with Wangaratta Rovers in 2016-17.
"I had a crack at the O&M as an 18-year-old but wasn't fit enough or good enough to be honest," Fendyk said.
"Right at the moment, I'm really enjoying my footy at Beechworth and have committed to the club for next year.
"Maybe one day I will have another crack at the O&M but not in the short-term."
High-profile Mitta United recruit Ethan Redclilffe enhanced his growing reputation when he brought up the magical 100-goal milestone against Rutherglen in round 16.
Adding further merit to the performance, Redcliffe joined Marong's Brandyn Grenfell and Alvie's Dom Dare as the first players to reach the milestone in country Victoria last season.
The sharpshooter joined Trent Castles in an exclusive club in the TDFL as the only two players to kick a 100 goals in a season and not play finals in the past four decades.
Redcliffe said at the time he would much prefer to play finals over any personal accolade.
"I would swap the goalkicking title for a finals berth in a heartbeat if it was possible," Redcliffe said.
Chiltern veteran John Pratt had an unusual preparation for the Swans' preliminary final.
But a whirlwind 72 hours for Pratt paid the ultimate dividend with the Swans booking their spot in the grand final courtesy of a 26-point victory over Yackandandah.
"I left Africa on Wednesday and landed back in Australia on Friday," Pratt said.
"Roughly it was a 26 hour flight, I had a bit of a nap on Friday afternoon because I didn't get much sleep on the plane.
"Then I had a good sleep Friday night and went to Sandy Creek on Saturday for the preliminary final.
"Surprisingly I felt pretty good and didn't seem to have jet lag or anything like that."
Star forward Ethan Redcliffe sensationally quit Mitta United over the off-season to return to Wodonga despite being contracted to the Blues for next season.
Redcliffe confirmed that he recently told Blues officials of his desire to return to the Ovens and Murray with the club.
"I want to go back to Wodonga while I'm still young," Redcliffe said.
"I just want to play at the highest standard I can.
"I've been in negotiations with Mitta for the past two weeks and they were obviously disappointed that I was leaving."
Mitta United coach Luke Hodgkin declined to comment whether the club will release Redcliffe from his contract or whether a clearance wrangle is imminent.
Beechworth's flag aspirations were thrown into disarray after co-coach was suspended for rough conduct during the qualifying final against Yackandandah.
The Bushrangers fought the charge at the tribunal and successfully argued the bump should be downgraded to careless rather than intentional.
However, the high contact and high impact could not be disputed, resulting in the three week ban and ruling Cartledge out for the remainder of the finals series.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.