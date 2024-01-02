The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

The 10 moments that mattered most during the Tallangatta league season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 2 2024 - 6:33pm, first published 6:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE were many highs and lows in the Tallangatta League season, none better than Chiltern completing back-to-back flags after an epic grand final victory over Kiewa-Sandy Creek . BRENT GODDE looks back on the past season and finds 10 of the best moments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.