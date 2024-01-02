Men front court over alleged stabbing in Lavington, registrar refuses bail

Two men arrested over an alleged stabbing in Lavington will remain behind bars until early next week.
That came after a brief appearance by the accused before a registrar at Wagga Local Court on Tuesday, January 2.
The men were charged after Murray Police District officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a home on Parkland Crescent on Monday, January 1, about 4am.
Paramedics were first on scene, treating a 24-year-old man for stab wounds before transferring him to Albury hospital.
Robert Campbell-Betts, 24, did not make an application for bail on a strictly indictable charge of wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was further remanded in custody to appear for a first appearance committal mention before Wagga Local Court on Monday, January 8.
Campbell-Betts' co-accused, Tyrese Campbell, 20, was refused bail on the same charge, with the registrar further remanding him on custody for a first appearance mention in Albury Local Court, also on Monday.
Neither man entered pleas to the charges.
Both were arrested at a home in Eastern Circuit, East Albury, on Monday, just before midday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.