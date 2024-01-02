The Border Mailsport
Apprentice jockey starts the new year in scintillating fashion

By Brent Godde
Updated January 2 2024 - 6:09pm, first published 6:02pm
The Team Ledger-trained Showies Best Shot winning at Wangaratta on Tuesday with Hannah Le Blanc aboard. Picture by Racing Photos
Jet-setting jockey Hannah Le Blanc flew back to her home track from a successful Tasmanian raid to partner the Team Ledger trained Showies Best Shot to victory at Wangaratta on Tuesday.

