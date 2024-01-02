Apprentice jockey starts the new year in scintillating fashion

Jet-setting jockey Hannah Le Blanc flew back to her home track from a successful Tasmanian raid to partner the Team Ledger trained Showies Best Shot to victory at Wangaratta on Tuesday.
In a whirlwind 48 hours, Le Blanc landed a double at Longford on New Year's Day and returned to Wangaratta to take out the $27,000 Benchmark 64 Handicap, (1000m).
In a clever ride, Showies Best Shot found the front from an awkward draw after jumping from barrier nine in the 10-horse field.
Once in the lead, Le Blanc rated Showies Best Shot ($8.50) to perfection and was always travelling like a winner over the sprint trip to defeat race favourite Oh No Mikki ($3.70-fav) by 1.75-lengths.
The five-year-old mare won her maiden at Tumut in January last year and is starting to build a consistent record with five wins and six minor placings from 17 career starts.
Le Blanc was thrilled to start the new year in such dominant fashion.
"It was a dominant win in the end and I'm so proud of the horse," Le Blanc said.
"She has come a long way since winning a maiden at Tumut this time last year and I'm so grateful to the Ledger's who have kept me on all this time.
"So it's nice to repay the faith and she has just been a cracker of a horse for me.
"The Ledger's are such a great family all round in John and his two boys in Chris and Brad.
"They do a great job with a massive team of horses and it's such a huge task to work that many horses every morning.
"To land a winner on my home track is satisfying and I've been able to start the new year off with a bang after getting a double at Longford yesterday and to keep the ball rolling today.
"It's a fantastic feeling."
Le Blanc also landed a winner at King Island in Tasmania on New Year's Eve and revealed she is fond of making the trip to the Apple Isle.
"I have been getting really good support in Tasmania and just really enjoy going there," she said.
"I think riding over there has really helped me grow in confidence and helped me improve my riding, so I'm forever grateful for the support down there.
"My manager does a fantastic job as well and things are going great at the moment."
Fellow Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne also landed a winner on his home track after Patchouli Dream ($4.40) was successful in the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1170m) with Alysha Warren aboard.
Former Albury jockey Blaike McDougall claimed the riding honours after he landed a winning double aboard the Nick Ryan-trained Sienna Clare and Scott McIntosh-trained Rhonda Vous.
Wangaratta Turf Club will stage its next meeting on Thursday, January 11.
