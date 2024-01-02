'Lot of faces we haven't seen before' as widespread rain lifts confidence

A strong market on the opening of the annual weaner sales at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, bodes well for the cattle industry.
Both vendors and buyers were happy with the prices received and paid on Tuesday.
Keen buying interest from northern producers following recent and widespread rain meant many vendors expressed the opinion the market was better than expected.
One satisfied vendor was Phillip 'Rocky' Ried, who with his partner Robyn Star, Killarney, Tallangatta Valley, Victoria, sold the tops of their annual draft of 10- to 12-month-old Angus steers weighing 365 kilograms for $1170 a head.
"The sale worked out well, and I am very happy with the price for our steers," Mr Ried said.
"It was more than they would have made a couple of weeks ago and it was better than we expected considering the way the market has been during the past 12 months."
With 5156 cattle yarded, Brian Unthank Rural director and auctioneer Michael Unthank said it was a "good start to the weaner sales".
"We anticipated it might probably not be as good as it was, but we are very pleased with the result at the end of the day," Mr Unthank said.
"The sale started with the older steers and they were making around three dollars a kilogram for 400kg to 450kg steers, so that was a good start to the job, with the feedlots pretty prominent in buying those cattle.
"There was a very good run of EU [European Union-accredited] steers and they were all making between 320 and 350 cents a kilogram for calves weighing from 320kg up to nearly 400kg."
Mr Unthank said the majority of calves yarded were in good condition with few lightweight pens on offer.
"They were all making around 350c/kg and down to 320c/kg so that was a good result," he said.
"There was a feature line of little lightweight calves which sold particularly well, they made close to 400c/kg and weighing around 250kg to 260kg."
Mr Unthank further quoted the top pens of steers held up well and could have been at least 20c/kg to 30c/kg better than the sales before Christmas.
"That is encouraging, with a lot of northern competition," he said.
"There was a lot of faces we haven't seen before so it was a good confident sale."
Commission buyer Damien Whyte, Albury, had many orders and purchased for clients in the north of the state where rain in the areas around Moree to Goondiwindi and Narrabri had encouraged producers to sow summer crops which were now in an advanced state of growth.
"They were looking for the heavier cattle which were selling for around 320c/kg," Mr Whyte said.
"I thought there was good value in today's sale for everyone.
"The vendors should be pretty happy and I think those buying cattle can expect to see a reasonable margin when they put weight on the stock."
Another vendor who met the market was Jack Millard, Tallangatta Valley, who sold 14 Angus steers weighing 348kg for $1180.
"You have to be happy with that," he said.
