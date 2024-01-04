The Border Mail
Home/Video/Entertainment

Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, January 6-7

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated January 5 2024 - 10:15am, first published 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Discover Mount Hotham's diverse and extensive trail network and take part in these free guided walks this season led by an experienced Hotham guide.
Discover Mount Hotham's diverse and extensive trail network and take part in these free guided walks this season led by an experienced Hotham guide.

WALK UP

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Entertainment
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.