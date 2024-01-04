Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, January 6-7

WALK UP
Free guided walks at Mount Hotham, Hotham Resort Management office, Saturday, January 6, 9am to 11.30am or 1.30pm to 5.30pm
Discover Mount Hotham's diverse and extensive trail network and take part in these free guided walks this season led by an experienced Hotham guide. Family-friendly and full of interesting facts and stunning views, these walks are a great way to spend a couple of hours in an amazing environment high above the clouds. Two distances on offer every Saturday in January 2024. The 9am walk covers 3.5 kilometres while the 1.30pm walk covers nine kilometres. Both are suitable for beginners. Though free, registration is required as numbers are limited. Bookings: www.mthotham.com.au/.../2024/2024-free-guided-walks
PACE UP
Cobram Cup Day, Cobram Harness Racing Club, 104 Racecourse Road, Cobram, Sunday, January 7, noon
Rock up to the Cobram Pacing and Trotters Cup. BYO Esky and picnic. Umbrella packages are available but bookings are essential. Plenty of children's entertainment. A great card of racing. Catering is available on course. Free entry.
SAVOUR UP
Courtyard Tunes with Paul Gibbs, The Pickled Sisters Cafe, 121 Main Street, Rutherglen, Saturday, January 6, 6.30pm to 9.30pm
Border singer and musician Paul Gibbs will play the first live music night for 2024 at The Pickled Sisters Cafe. Gather your pals together and make a beeline for Rutherglen. It will be a fun evening of great music, local wine, beers and delicious food! Reserve your table at pickledsisters.com.au/bookings or phone (02) 6033 2377.
LATHER UP
Botanical Soap Making, Farmacy Co, 66 Ford Street, Beechworth, Saturday, January 6, 4.30pm to 7.30pm
Embark on a fragrant adventure with this immersive soap making demonstration, where the art of crafting luxurious soaps meets the charm of locally-grown botanicals. The hands-on workshop explores the transformative magic of saponification, unveiling the secrets to creating three distinct types of soap, including a nourishing shampoo bar and effervescent bath bombs. This workshop is perfect for beginners and those who are environmentally conscious. Bookings: farmacyco.com.au/events/soap-making-124/
LISTEN UP
Yogi, Church St Hotel, Wodonga, Sunday, January 7, 2.30pm
Wrap up your weekend right as Church St Hotel hosts the talented Yogi. With a few EPs under his belt and extensive touring through India, Nepal and Malaysia, this seasoned professional carries his beautiful voice across genres. You'll hear soul, blues, rock, alternative and even a touch of country.
SHOW UP
David M Western and Tamara and The Dreams, Tanswells Hotel, Beechworth, Saturday, January 6, 8.30pm
David M Western's second album titled On, On & On combines many musical genres from indie-folk to alt-country. Western spins many styles together that listening to the album may feel like something familiar yet strangely twisted and different. Recorded almost entirely live with minimal overdubbing, On, On & On showcases and cements David M Western's status as one of Australia's most cutting and exciting young songwriters now.
ART UP
Monumental as Anything, Murray Art Museum Albury - MAMA, Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, 10am to 4pm
Monumental as Anything presents a new commission by artist Keg de Souza, shaped by the stories of Aruna Gandhi, an Albury resident, and her garden. Curated by Evgenia Anagnostopoulou, the exhibition draws out the knowledge, experiences and memories held by Aruna's garden and its capacity to rethink how to forge migration narratives within Albury-Wodonga. The exhibition runs in the Maurice Chick Family and MacLeod-Miller Adamshurst Gallery daily until February 11. Free entry.
DRAW UP
Step into a world of sensory wonder at Sound of Drawing, where art and technology unite to create a live tapestry of sound and creativity. Take your place at the drawing table, put on your headphones and let your imagination run wild. As you draw, listen to every scratch, swirl, tap and scribble come to life, with sensitive microphones capturing the sounds of pastel on paper. To guide you through the experience, these Sound of Drawing sessions will be facilitated by Polyglot artists, Hyphen staff or local artists. Outside of these sessions, Sound of Drawing will be open for you to explore freely.
SOAK UP
Sunday Sessions with Paris Zachariou, Mountain View Hotel, Whitfield, Sunday, January 7, 2pm to 5pm
Sunday Sessions with Paris Zachariou return to Mountain View Hotel in January. Great tunes, cool drinks and fabulous atmosphere always. Paris will play from 2pm to 5pm in the beer garden. If you would like to dine before or after, book ahead at: bit.ly/bookatmvh
EAT UP
Mr Perfect is a community organisation connecting men across Australia over a relaxed, free barbecue to chat about all things life. It provides online resources for the good of men's mental health.
