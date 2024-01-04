Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, January 6-7

Step into a world of sensory wonder at Sound of Drawing, where art and technology unite to create a live tapestry of sound and creativity. Take your place at the drawing table, put on your headphones and let your imagination run wild. As you draw, listen to every scratch, swirl, tap and scribble come to life, with sensitive microphones capturing the sounds of pastel on paper. To guide you through the experience, these Sound of Drawing sessions will be facilitated by Polyglot artists, Hyphen staff or local artists. Outside of these sessions, Sound of Drawing will be open for you to explore freely.