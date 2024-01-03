Pigeon presented with 'perfect opportunity' to pair netball with study

Sport and study opportunities have collided in the most perfect way for Chloe Wheaton this year.
As the Yarrawonga netballer prepares to make the move to Melbourne to commence studying occupational therapy, she's also taking the next step in her netball career after signing with Victorian Netball League club North East Blaze.
Having recently played under Blaze assistant coach Noel Halton whilst representing North East at the State Titles, Wheaton admitted the connection helped see the pieces fall into place.
"Because I was heading to uni this year at La Trobe, and that's where Blaze is based, I thought it was the perfect opportunity," she said.
"I thought I'd just try out and see how things went."
With the Victorian Netball League scaling back to under-23s and Championship divisions this season, 18-year-old Wheaton will represent Blaze's under-19s in a Friday night competition.
The skilled defender commenced training with the club in November and will make the move to the city next month.
Wheaton played in the Pigeons' B-grade side last season, but made her A-grade debut against Wangaratta Rovers.
"It was a really good experience," she said.
"We were a bit ahead when I came on, so there wasn't too much pressure, but it was still great to play with all the senior girls who have so much experience.
"There's a lot of senior players at Yarra that I can look up to and aspire to be like.
"At this point I'll probably just stick with Blaze in Melbourne while I'm setting into uni. I'll just find my feet first, and then who knows, I might go back and region (Yarra)."
Wheaton joins fellow Ovens and Murray netballer Mia Lavis at Blaze, while Pigeon Tilly Kennedy has also had VNL exposure.
While she's looking forward to a new challenge, Wheaton admits she's not looking too far ahead.
"I didn't think I was heading towards VNL, I just thought it was a great opportunity to play some good netball down in Melbourne," she said.
"I'm enjoying it at the moment, so I'll just see where it takes me, but I'm not really pushing to get anywhere."
The talented teenager, who is also a basketballer, admitted sport had been a great way to help her deal with the stress of completing Year 12.
"Sport was kind of my outlet, it was the time I spent off studying and I enjoyed keeping fit," she said.
"It was kind of like my therapy, I could get away and burn some energy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.