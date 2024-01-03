The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Pigeon presented with 'perfect opportunity' to pair netball with study

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
January 3 2024 - 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga netballer Chloe Wheaton is set for a new chapter in Melbourne after signing with North East Blaze. Picture by Mark Jesser
Yarrawonga netballer Chloe Wheaton is set for a new chapter in Melbourne after signing with North East Blaze. Picture by Mark Jesser

Sport and study opportunities have collided in the most perfect way for Chloe Wheaton this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.