Irate woman swore and cursed cops as they escorted her partner out of pub

A magistrate has castigated the behaviour of a woman who screamed and swore at police as they escorted her partner from an Albury pub as "disgraceful".
This was made even worse by the fact it took place in front of about 50 other patrons at Soden's hotel.
"Police have a difficult enough job as it is," magistrate Tony Murray told Bianca Nolen.
The Thurgoona woman, 31, pleaded guilty to charges of resisting police and using offensive language.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin earlier told the court how Nolen's partner had been approached then struck by another drinker in the pub.
Mr Cronin, too, said the words uttered by her client were disgraceful, but also wanted to outline the context in which these were said.
Security in the pub had realised that the partner was not at fault and could stay, but police initially thought he was involved in an altercation, he said.
That meant he was escorted out of the pub under protest.
But when the CCTV footage was viewed by police it was clear he had done nothing wrong and was allowed to stay.
The outburst from Nolen happened in the midst of all that.
Mr Cronin said Nolen was a hard-working woman - she and her partner owned a removalist business - and she had not been in trouble before.
The court was told police arrived at the hotel on December 3 about 12.10am after receiving reports of a brawl.
They had arrested Nolen's partner and were escorting him outside when she lashed out.
"As police were walking him out of the venue, (Nolen) began swearing in the direction of police, yelling 'you f---ing pig dogs' over and over again," police said, in an outline of the case put before Mr Murray.
This came just after police warned Nolen about her inappropriate behaviour.
After she swore at them, police took hold of Nolen, told her she was under arrest and began to remove her from the hotel.
"The accused continued swearing at police and swinging her arms, throwing her drink onto police."
Nolen was taken to the floor and handcuffed, though not without her resisting "forcefully".
Mr Murray convicted and fined Nolen $700.
