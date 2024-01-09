First Nations cultural program connects youth with the knowledge holders

Now a school holiday cultural program in Albury throughout January will do just that.
This week Giilangyaldhaanygalang, Dyiraamalang Group, Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service (AWAHS), The Hive Youth Resource Centre and AlburyCity will host the first Albury Wodonga First Nations Youth Ngumbaadyil school holiday program, which was funded by Create NSW.
Vision keeper of Wiradjuri language and culture company, Giilangyaldhaanygalang, Ruth Davys, said it was imperative to connect youth with elders in their community.
She said it was exciting to offer the inaugural cultural program at Wonga Wetlands, which would hopefully be the first of many.
"We all understand the impact of intergenerational trauma," she said.
"But intergenerational resilience is a real thing too; we want to be growing strong on country."
The two-day school holiday program covers learning about cultural objects and art, creating weaving, making string, drawing and painting, finishing off clap sticks, designing and burning a possum skin, learning cultural dance, yarning with elders and playing games.
Ms Davys said it would be the first chance to develop cultural insights for some youth.
"Youth will be able to learn from elders and community knowledge holders," Ms Davys said.
"This is an opportunity to hear from us and learn from us to let us grow our own cultural identity; there will be opportunities to ask questions about our lives.
"Some youth have never seen artefacts like scrapers or grinding stones or even tools and equipment.
"There will also be a chance to create an artwork; the difference with Wiradjuri art is that we paint with lines."
Participants will get a pack comprising a possum skin, art diary and canvas.
Ms Davys said the collaboration between five groups - Giilangyaldhaanygalang, AWAHS, AlburyCity, The Hive Youth Resource Centre and Dyiraamalang Group (Wiradjuri elders) - boded well for future projects.
She said the resurgence in support for First Nations culture was timely.
"If it's a success we hope to continue to run them," she said.
"It's motivation."
The school holiday events run on January 10-11 and 17-18 with a showcase for family and friends on January 24.
The January 10-11 workshops were fully booked but there were vacancies for January 17-18.
They are free for First Nations youth.
To register visit: events.humanitix.com/albury-wodonga-ngumbaadyil...
