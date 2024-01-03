The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Bulldogs lock in coaches as preparations begin for upcoming FFL season

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
January 3 2024 - 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thurgoona's Female Football League coaches for 2024, Martin White Jnr (under-17s), Ken Mumberson (open assistant) and Benji Moon (open coach). Picture supplied
Thurgoona's Female Football League coaches for 2024, Martin White Jnr (under-17s), Ken Mumberson (open assistant) and Benji Moon (open coach). Picture supplied

Thurgoona will have a new-look coaching team this season, with the club locking in leaders for the upcoming AFLNEB Female Football League competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.