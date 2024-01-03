Bulldogs lock in coaches as preparations begin for upcoming FFL season

Thurgoona will have a new-look coaching team this season, with the club locking in leaders for the upcoming AFLNEB Female Football League competition.
After coaching the Bulldogs' under-14s last year, Benji Moon has stepped up to the helm of the open women's side and will be assisted by long-time North East Border umpire Ken Mumberson.
Martin White Jnr, who has been involved with female football since 2016, will steer the under-17s after arriving from Lavington.
"All the coaches are on the same page and have gelled seamlessly," Moon said.
"There's certainly a range of knowledge there that we're bringing across, which will really assist our goals this year.
"Our primary goal is to establish a positive learning environment.
"With the appointments of Martin White Jnr and Ken Mumberson as coaches, they will compliment this perfectly."
Moon expects to retain majority of the open women's side from last season, while also adding some new faces across the grades, with the competition strengthening each year.
"I think it's going to continue getting bigger and better, with the younger girl now going through that Auskick program," he said.
"The amount of girls that are interested in footy and love footy, that's just going to keep building and building."
The Bulldogs finished the open women's home and away season in fifth spot last year, while the under-17s were third and under-14s sixth.
Moon said the club is placing an emphasis on support and value.
"Success in my view, and our view, isn't just about winning matches, but building strong lasting relationships within the team and the club," he said.
"Our vision extends beyond this season, we are building the foundation for long term success, and that starts with strong team unity.
"Yes it's a game, but it's bigger than a game, and as coaches we have the opportunity to instil some values. Whether it be under-14s or opens, it's all about creating a positive learning environment."
Thurgoona will recommence its preseason training on January 30, with an under-14s coach to be announced in the coming weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.