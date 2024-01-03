They've done their Dash: Food delivery 'mis-app' drives business owner mad

A Wodonga pizza shop owner has warned of the downfalls of food delivery apps after DoorDash refused to fully refund orders made when the restaurant was closed.
Adam James, owner of Junction Pizza, disabled his store over Christmas with his Point of Sale (POS) provider, as recommended by DoorDash.
However, an order came through on Christmas Eve despite the store being closed.
"I contacted the customer and said, sorry, we're closed, but I'll follow up with DoorDash," Mr James said.
"I was taken aback because DoorDash was reluctant to refund the money.
"But after a bit of to and fro, they said they would give the customer a refund, and I thought that was the end of it."
Several other orders continued to come through on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, even though Mr James asked DoorDash to ensure the account was shut down.
Then, he received a call from the original customer saying they had received a partial refund, with DoorDash keeping the 15 per cent commission.
"I jumped on the phone and was basically told by DoorDash, 'there's nothing further we can do, we're not going to refund anymore'," Mr James said.
"I said if you can't refund the money, then remove us from the platform because that's not the quality of service we want to provide.
"But they didn't care."
A DoorDash spokesperson told The Border Mail the company is investigating the issue.
"We are urgently investigating our POS functionality to uncover what happened with the temporary deactivations over the holiday and will work with the POS provider on making sure that in future this doesn't happen again," a spokesperson said.
"We are refunding customer orders placed on the dates when the temporary deactivations appeared to fail, mainly between December 29 and January 2.
"We will also follow up with each of the customers individually to investigate the error and apologise for inconvenience caused to both the customers and merchant."
Mr James said he understands that food delivery apps have a place in the market, but he thinks they have too much control over small businesses.
"I think people aren't aware of how in control they are," he said.
"For example, we use our own delivery drivers, but they force us to charge cheaper delivery rates even though they don't provide the drivers.
"We've asked them to bring their delivery rates in line with ours because we need to pay our drivers and follow the awards, but they won't."
Junction Pizza will still be available on Menulog and Uber Eats. Still, Mr James said the best option for the customer is always to phone the shop directly.
"It's cheaper to order in-store because, if someone charges us 15 per cent commission, it has gotten to the stage where the food now nearly needs to be 20 per cent dearer," he said.
"It also supports us better when ordering in-store."
"If you deal direct with the vendor, if you have a complaint, you can have it sorted out, whether it's food quality or delivery time," he said.
"Whereas if you deal with one of these big multinational firms, the restaurant doesn't know who they're actually supplying the food to.
"So it makes it very difficult for a customer to complain if there's an issue and then the restaurant gets held accountable. But often it's not their fault at all."
