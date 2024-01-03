Man who sold his brother's car for scrap convicted, must pay him $100

Court regular Michael Sonny Peric won't have to pay anything other than $100 compensation for selling his brother's car for scrap metal.
That came with the Albury man's sentencing on a single charge of car theft.
However, Peric, 48, has been convicted of the offence, which was committed when his brother left town for six months.
That occurred when he senior constable was taking him through a routine custody questionnaire after his arrest over another incident.
On that matter, Peric was placed on an 18-month intensive corrections order, for intimidating behaviour described by magistrate Sally McLaughlin as being of a "very disgusting, derogatory" nature.
He had been convicted on two intimidation charges and one each of assault police and intimidate police.
Regarding the car, the court was told Peric's brother bought the old Nissan Maxima from a second-hand dealer in 2021.
He then parked the car outside a unit block in Olive Street, Albury, in early 2022.
The victim left town on November 12, 2022, and did not return for six months, then became aware the car had been towed during a phone conversation with his mother.
The car was gone when returned home and he outlined what had happened to police when they visited his Albury motel unit on June 6, 2023.
Peric admitted selling the car - for at least $50, but no more than $100 - when police spoke to him a month later.
He told them the car had previously been involved in an accident and "was significantly damaged and could not be driven".
Peric's view was the car was "junk" and would not be missed. He could not identify the make or model for police.
