Man who sold his brother's car for scrap convicted, must pay him $100

By Albury Court
January 4 2024 - 4:00am
Michael Sonny Peric
Court regular Michael Sonny Peric won't have to pay anything other than $100 compensation for selling his brother's car for scrap metal.

