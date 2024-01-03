What a blast-off! 'Out of this world' experience for Border students

Students will venture on a mission this school holidays, learning how to design and build rockets, explore space, and immerse themselves in our solar system.
It is all part of a three-day adventure by Aerospace Academy, which launched on Wednesday, January 3.
Excited to take the journey himself was Table Top's Ben Sidgwick, 15, who was a little bit sceptical to start with but now "couldn't be happier that I came along".
The Air Force Cadet said he couldn't wait for the following day because it was all things aviation.
"It's been a fun experience," he said.
Ben's advice for anyone looking to join in on the fun, was "always try something new; if you don't know anyone, just come along".
Aerospace Academy organiser and director of One Giant Leap Australia, Jackie Carpenter, said the workshops were to gather momentum for the future of Australia's space industry.
She said it was important for "students to gain practical hands-on experience".
"The Aerospace Academy program is quite literally out of this world," Mrs Carpenter said.
"Students will experience and learn about rockets, space farming, flight simulators and aerodynamics in the workshops.
"Plus, they learn how to operate drones safely and have the opportunity to learn about future careers in the aviation and space sectors."
Katie Gillis, 13, said it was a "pretty cool opportunity" she had been looking forward to for weeks.
"It's been so much fun," she said of the new friendships and rockets she had made.
The program had already visited Dubbo, Coonabarabran, Armidale, Taree, Port Stephens, Queanbeyan, Batemans Bay and Kiama, with still a couple of towns to go.
Mrs Carpenter hoped students would take away the confidence to give space careers a go.
"You are good enough, you're worthy, and you can do it," she said.
"Don't think you aren't smart enough to join in," she said.
"So many people have so many preconceived ideas that they think you've got to study physics or science, but you don't.
"We need so many different people in the industry, and I'm here to say that it doesn't matter who you are and what you can and can't do.
"You're capable, and we can help you on that journey."
