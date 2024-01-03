The Border Mail
What a blast-off! 'Out of this world' experience for Border students

Updated January 3 2024 - 7:05pm, first published 5:44pm
Ben Sidgwick, 15, and Katie Gillis, 13, built rockets from a 2-litter bottle. They then filled it with water and air and counted down until it blasted off. Picture by Mark Jesser.
Students will venture on a mission this school holidays, learning how to design and build rockets, explore space, and immerse themselves in our solar system.

