How mirrors on the Border can reflect change for good thousands of kilometres away

A deep sense of compassion has fuelled Susanne Walters' decision to support a life-changing mission in Cambodia.
The Albury woman is selling mirrors to raise money for the program Water for Cambodia, which provides clean, safe drinking water in remote villages such as Rom Chay.
Ms Walters said while water was a basic necessity for all, it was something that had an enormous impact on the village's residents.
"I recently bought 320 mirrors from Southern Plumbing Plus in Albury," she said.
"I intend to sell them individually to raise money.
"Each mirror sold will buy a family in a remote village a water filter, giving them access to clean, safe drinking water for the first time."
The filters are individual household units designed to generate clean water directly from polluted sources.
Pouring contaminated water into the top initiates the filtration process.
It then passes through layers of sand and gravel, resulting in clear and safe drinking water flowing from the spout within minutes.
A family who receives one of the biosand filters pays a nominal fee and is involved in the installation, giving them a vested interest in maintaining them.
Ms Walters said the initiative ran on a "lotto basis" but one day, with enough funds, the hope was that it could help all households.
Mirrors would be sold on the Border for $50, and money would go to the charity.
For every 10 mirrors sold, Ms Walters would also donate a toilet.
"When you purchase a mirror, you are helping families," she said.
"You're giving them two of the most basic human needs. It's a golden opportunity."
The villagers, she said, were "all very thankful".
When Ms Walters discovered the village's essential needs she was inspired to take action, coming after she tackled a long illness that had mainly kept her bedridden.
But she didn't hesitate to take on the work as "it doesn't cost anything to help the people over there".
Ms Walters said she had been lucky in business, and the villagers deserved the help.
"I don't need the money," she said.
"You can only sit on one toilet at a time; what else do you need in life?
"I've been going there (Cambodia) for the past 15 years, and I'll only help the grassroots charities.
"If you've got the opportunity, you should help people. That's the whole point."
