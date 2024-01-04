'There will definitely be lots of friendly banter': Sides ready for clash

There's expected to be plenty of friendly rivalry between the Riverina and Cricket Albury-Wodonga International camps this weekend.
Urana Road Oval has been locked in as the venue for Sunday's highly anticipated T20 exhibition match between the representative sides, which will get under way at 1pm.
"I think the closer we get to it, the more we're starting to realise it's quite a big deal, especially for the international boys, who I think will use it to prove how good they are as cricketers," Riverina captain Ben Mitchell said.
"We all know how good they are, but it's a really good chance for them to get one up on the local team.
"I think we need to be ready, it'll be a fierce game."
With both sides now locked in, CAW International XI captain and St Patrick's cricketer Luke Evans certainly isn't ruling out some banter between teammates, in what is the first time the showcase has been staged.
"There will definitely be lots of friendly banter and it's always good fun to get involved with that stuff on the cricket pitch as well," he said.
"It will be a good chance for the international boys, especially the ones that live here permanently, to play some more cricket together and test ourselves against the Riverina side."
"St Pats Cricket Club has been incredible to me and they've done so much for me and my family," he said.
"It's been more like a family than a cricket club."
The exhibition match is just Riverina's first task, with the T20 Country Bash grand final against Illawarra looming.
The sides will meet at Sydney Showground Stadium on January 17.
With Belvoir's Josh Staines unavailable for the decider, it's opened up an opportunity for East Albury youngster, Miles Hemann-Petersen.
"He (Staines) is obviously one of the best batsmen and wicket keepers in the competition, so that's a huge gap to fill, but I think we have the depth to cover him," Mitchell said.
"Miles comes into the team full of confidence and he definitely deserves to be the keeper that gets an opportunity, with Stainesy not available.
"I think he's well placed to come in and do a really great job.
"The feeling around the group at Orange after we won the second T20 against Central Coast, and the way we did it, I think there was a bit of an aura of confidence in the room that we could go all the way and definitely win the final in Sydney."
Originally from Shellharbour, Mitchell will know plenty of the opposition come grand final day.
"I think we have the edge there and hopefully we can use it to our advantage," he said.
Riverina team for T20 exhibition match:
Ben Mitchell (Captain), Nathan Brown, Nic Whitelaw, Sam Gainsford, Liam Scammell, Chris Galvin, Beck Frostick, Miles Hemann-Petersen, Dean Nicholson, Jay Lavis, Ryan Brown, Luke Docherty.
CAW International XI team for T29 exhibition match:
Luke Evans (Captain), Neil Smith, Shoaib Shaikh, Pat Harrington, Ayush Verma, Jayden Borges, Hyat Niazi, Ross Dixon, Oliver Haald, Nizam Ud Din, Matthew Heap, Shayan Khan.
