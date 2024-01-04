Firefighters kept busy with two building fires in Albury overnight

Firefighters were called to two building fires in Albury early on Thursday morning, one of which is reportedly being investigated by police.
At 12.30am on Thursday, January 4, two Fire and Rescue NSW trucks responded to a fire at a unit complex on Thurgoona Street, Albury.
Smoke was observed coming from a top-level unit, but the occupant had already extinguished the fire upon the firefighters' arrival.
"Police and paramedics attended the large three level unit complex, which sustained some minor smoke damage," he said.
"Police are investigating the cause."
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics treated a woman in her 30s for smoke inhalation at the scene.
Later, at 3.20am, firefighters were called to a house fire on Prune Street in Lavington.
"Everybody got out safely and the crews got the fire under control very quickly," Inspector Stewart said.
"Crews determined it was nothing suspicious and that the fire was caused by an electrical issue.
"It was a fortunate outcome in that the smoke alarm worked and there were no injuries."
Inspector Stewart said that this was a timely reminder that smoke alarms save lives, and urged people to regularly check if their smoke alarm is working.
