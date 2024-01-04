The Border Mail
Firefighters kept busy with two building fires in Albury overnight

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
January 4 2024 - 12:45pm
Fire and Rescue NSW crews responded to two building fires in Albury in the early ours of Thursday, January 4. File image
Firefighters were called to two building fires in Albury early on Thursday morning, one of which is reportedly being investigated by police.

