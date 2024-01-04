The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Ten fun things to keep the kids busy across the region these summer holidays

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
January 5 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There's plenty to do in Bright over the next couple of days - experience rides, food, dodgem cars, showbags and more at the Bright & Sunny Summer Carnival. File picture.
There's plenty to do in Bright over the next couple of days - experience rides, food, dodgem cars, showbags and more at the Bright & Sunny Summer Carnival. File picture.

BRIGHT:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.