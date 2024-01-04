Ten fun things to keep the kids busy across the region these summer holidays

Bright & Sunny Summer Carnival, continues until Sunday, January 7, 4pm to 9.30pm, Pioneer Park Recreation Reserve.
Embark on a day of action-packed fun at the Bright & Sunny Summer Carnival. Join in for thrilling rides, such as the dodgem cars, atomic drop slide as well as sideshow games, and showbags. There will be food and drinks available to buy and free entry with daily activities. This carnival promises a joyful experience for all.
Tickets for the rides can be bought here.
BONEGILLA:
Guided tours at Bonegilla Migrant Experience, Thursday, January 4 to Sunday, January 14. 11am daily.
Gather your family and take a nostalgic journey into the past to discover the captivating history of the Bonegilla migrant camp and training centre this school holidays. Embark on a guided tour where you can delve into the original camp buildings, immersing yourself in the experiences of the 300,000 migrants who once called this place their first home in Australia. Extend your stay a little longer by bringing along a picnic.
Tickets: Adults $19, concession $16, child (16 years and under) $10, family $48.
It's recommended you register before you visit. More information can be found here.
ALBURY:
Magic Concoctions Workshop, Albury LibraryMuseum, Monday, January 8, at 2pm.
Indulge in a hands-on adventure by crafting your own playdough, concocting a magical bottle of potion and by customising the perfect playdough with enchanting Alice in Wonderland-themed mix-ins.
This engaging workshop is suitable for ages five and up. It not only allows for creative exploration as it includes a captivating tour of the Alice's Wonderland exhibition.
Entry is free, with the event offering a delightful blend of interactive fun and an immersive journey into the whimsical world of Alice.
WANGARATTA:
NGV Kids on Tour workshops, Wednesday, January 10 to Thursday, January 11, at Wangaratta Art Gallery.
Wangaratta Art Gallery is back with the National Gallery of Victoria Kids on Tour 2024 program for the summer holidays.
This year's workshops, led by educators David Godkin and Glenis Rice, promise an exciting array of free art-making activities and games. Designed to engage, delight and inspire both children and parents, each workshop will explore diverse themes and art-making techniques.
Attendees can enjoy four free workshops, with sessions running from 10am to 12pm and 1.30pm to 3.30pm each day.
More information can be found here.
RUTHERGLEN:
Lego Legends, Rutherglen Library, Thursday, January 11, 11am to 12pm.
Get ready for a block-building bonanza at the Rutherglen Library. It will be a morning of imaginative construction and collaborative fun. Dive into a sea of colourful bricks and unleash your creativity.
The family friendly event is perfect for Lego enthusiasts of all ages. It will foster teamwork and problem-solving and is suitable for ages 5-12 years.
It's a free event, but reservations are needed. You can do so here.
WANGARATTA:
Summer water fun, Wednesday, January 10 at Wangaratta Sport and Aquatic Centre, and Wednesday, January 17, at Apex Park, 10am to 2pm.
Dive into the spirit of summer with Wangaratta Baptist Church's free summer fun day. Experience a day of excitement and laughter by the pool, come with friends or meet new friends and have a complementary sausage sizzle. Open to all ages.
ALBURY:
Vision board workshop ran by Phoenix Wings Wellness, Wednesday, January 17 at 6pm.
Join Phoenix Wings Wellness for a 2024 vision-making experience. Participants will be able to get clear on their goals and dreams in an interactive setting by selecting images and words that resonate with personal aspirations.
The workshop is suitable for children 14 years and older, with all materials provided. Bookings are essential and can be bought here for $30. BYO food and drinks.
ALBURY:
Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat - Live on Stage!, Albury, Monday, January, 15 at 10.30am at Albury Entertainment Centre.
Experience the magic of The Cat in the Hat as Dr Seuss' timeless tale comes to live on stage in Albury. Join the mischievous cat and his pals for a lively adaption full of laughter and antics. The show will be a great blend of humour and imagination, making it a perfect day for the whole family.
Tickets can be bought here.
MULWALA:
A fun festival "all about the kids" on Saturday, January 27, 1pm to 6pm, at Mulwala Waterski Club
A free day of fun and excitement for the whole family to enjoy.
A highlight for the day is the party show featuring Razor the Raptor; get an opportunity to have a blast with friends, and remember to bring your swimmers for a ride down the water slide. There will also be a laser and light show, as well as animal rides. The event is fully catered, with no BYO allowed.
For more information visit the website here.
ALBURY:
Family Fun Day, Thursday, January 11, at 10am, 11am, 12pm and 1pm, the SSA&A Club.
The event is a delight for both children and those young at heart, featuring magicians, face painters, balloon artists, and special appearances by Bluey and Bingo from the television program.
The enchanting magician, along with accompanying acts, will captivate the audience until the eagerly anticipated Bluey Live Interactive Experience.
Following this highlight, the other entertaining acts will be back to delight the kids, promising a day filled with joy and excitement for all attendees. Tickets can be bought here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.