Mum who grabbed daughter's throat after punch-up avoids conviction, put on bond

A woman who grabbed her daughter by the throat after a brief punch-up between the pair has been ordered to behave herself for the next 18 months.
East Albury's Catherine Handy escaped conviction over the incident, though magistrate Tony Murray placed her on a conditional release order.
Handy previously pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and to remaining in a building with the intention of committing a common assault.
Grabbing her throat during the incident on April 4, 2023, left the daughter, 27, with multiple scratches.
The matter was handled by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The court was told, in a set of DPP agreed facts, that Handy, 48, took no notice of her daughter not wanting her to come near her West Albury home.
Leading up to the assault, the victim blocked Handy's telephone number.
But on the day, about 8.50am, she received a notification that her mother had tried to call.
Handy, who had a key to the front, wooden door of her daughter's home, arrived about 10 minutes later.
"If you have come here to argue, I don't want to hear about it," the victim told her from behind the locked screen door.
Handy said she hadn't and urged her daughter to unlock the screen door as "I just want to talk. I have my key, just let me in."
She asked why her phone number had been blocked then after about 10 minutes the daughter asked her to leave.
They argued and about 30 seconds later Handy pushed her over.
Handy pushed her again and the incident escalated.
"The offender then put her right hand on the victim's throat. The victim kicked the offender and grabbed her hair," the DPP facts said.
Handy let go of the victim's throat and they fell to the floor, then Handy got up and told her daughter: "(You're) nothing but a user; you don't deserve to keep your child."
The daughter was taken by ambulance to Albury hospital.
