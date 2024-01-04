The Border Mail
Mum who grabbed daughter's throat after punch-up avoids conviction, put on bond

By Albury Court
January 4 2024 - 3:00pm
A woman who grabbed her daughter by the throat after a brief punch-up between the pair has been ordered to behave herself for the next 18 months.

