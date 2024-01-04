The Border Mailsport
'LACH'-ED IN: Ovens and Murray representative is on the move

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 4 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 12:50pm
Lachie Taylor-Nugent has called time on his O&M career after stints with both North Albury and Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire
Lachie Taylor-Nugent has called time on his O&M career after stints with both North Albury and Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire

Lachie Taylor-Nugent has called time on his decade long Ovens and Murray career and signed with home club Jerilderie.

