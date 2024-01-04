'LACH'-ED IN: Ovens and Murray representative is on the move

Lachie Taylor-Nugent has called time on his decade long Ovens and Murray career and signed with home club Jerilderie.
Taylor-Nugent had been on the recruiting radar of a host of district league clubs for the past few seasons.
In a further bonus, Chris Lockhart has also returned to Jerilderie after coaching Albury reserves to the flag last year.
Lockhart was playing coach in the Tigers 31-point grand final victory over Lavington with Taylor-Nugent among the best.
The pair also played in the Demons' 2013 flag triumph when the club won a hatrick of flags (2012-13-14) with prolific goalkicker Aaron Purcell booting 200 plus goals in 2013.
Jerilderie president Carson Thomas was ecstatic that Taylor-Nugent had resisted some potentially lucrative offers in the bush to return to his home club.
"As a club we are very proud of what Lachie has been able to achieve in the O&M since playing in our 2013 flag," Thomas said.
"Chris is also one of our most decorated players after playing in four flags, one in 2009 as well as the three-peat.
"We have been in touch with Lachie about returning for the past couple of years and he always said he would let us know when he felt the time was right.
"Lachie always said he wanted to give something back to his home club at the end of his career and we are just thrilled that it has finally come to fruition.
"Lachie runs his own landscaping business which has recently become a lot busier and is growing and he felt he would struggle to find the time necessary to commit to the O&M again.
"So he feels the time is right to come back now which is obviously exciting."
Taylor-Nugent originally joined North Albury from Jerilderie at the start of the 2014 season.
He quickly adapted to the higher standard of the O&M and established himself as a senior regular for the Hoppers.
Taylor-Nugent played almost 100-matches for the Hoppers from 2014 to 2018 and represented the O&M in both 2017-18.
Thomas said it would have been easy for Taylor-Nugent to head to one of several cashed-up Hume or Tallangatta league clubs in preference to making the commitment to Jerilderie.
"It's no secret that Lachie was on the recruiting radar of a stack of clubs," Thomas said.
"And you can't blame them really considering Lachie not only played O&M but also boasts several interleague appearances.
"Players the calibre of Lachie who still have a lot to offer, don't grow on trees.
"Lachie told us he had had numerous calls but we were his No. 1 option.
"Both Lachie and Chris live in Albury, so to make the commitment to drive more than 90 minutes to play for your home club and pass by several clubs on the way, speaks volumes of both of them.
"We have got a young list and Lachie's experience will prove invaluable.
"Chris also boasts a lot of experience and his leadership will be an asset as well.
"Coaching and O&M club to a reserves flag is a fantastic achievement."
