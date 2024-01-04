The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Arrests made: E-scooter riders face consequences for breaking the rules

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated January 4 2024 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over 1300 trips were taken in Albury on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Picture by Mark Jesser
Over 1300 trips were taken in Albury on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Picture by Mark Jesser

Three weeks into Albury's e-scooter trial, residents have formed mixed views and police have begun making arrests.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.