Arrests made: E-scooter riders face consequences for breaking the rules

Three weeks into Albury's e-scooter trial, residents have formed mixed views and police have begun making arrests.
But despite differing opinions, one thing is sure - they're getting a lot of use.
Over 1300 trips were taken on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day alone, with trips to and from Dean Street being the most popular.
Albury police said they are generally pleased with the riders' compliance with road rules.
However, they said some people are still not complying with the road rules and are not wearing an approved helmet.
About 11pm on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, a 23-year-old man riding an e-scooter on Borella Road, near Young Street in Albury, was seen by police not wearing a helmet.
The rider was stopped and a roadside breath test returned a positive reading.
The man was arrested and taken to Albury Police Station, where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.150.
The man's driver's licence was suspended, and he will attend Albury Local Court at a future date.
The next day, at about 9.20pm, police stopped a 39-year-old woman without a helmet riding an e-scooter on a footpath.
A positive breath test led to her arrest, and further analysis suggested an alleged reading of 0.074.
She received a traffic infringement notice for low-range drink driving, an infringement notice for not wearing a helmet, and a caution for riding on a footpath.
Her licence was suspended for three months.
"Of course, they're a fun thing for the young kids, but they have to be responsible," she said.
"And if they're dumping them in creeks and on people's driveways, why are we paying for them?
"We've got a bus service now - do we need them?"
Josh White, an Albury resident in his 20s, thinks the scooters are a good idea but said he understands the frustration of some residents.
"I think they're pretty handy to get around, but obviously, you will always have some people who run amok on them, and they can do a bit of damage sometimes," he said.
"So I think they are a good idea, but they're not so good when they're being left everywhere."
"I normally use them on a night out when I'm trying to get somewhere," he said.
"And they are great for getting somewhere that's too far to walk but not far enough to get a taxi or something.
"So overall, I think they are a good thing."
