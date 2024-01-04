Shoved small plastic bags into mouth, then banged head on police cell walls

A man with his parole revoked over an armed robbery tried to swallow plastic bags suspected to contain methamphetamine during his arrest at Albury police station.
Jesse James Brix violently resisted police and, when eventually subdued, began banging his head against the walls on being put in a cell.
Police then discovered a bag that Brix spat out was empty.
The Albury man had turned himself into the station on December 17 about 2pm, Albury Local Court has heard, on the 30-year-old being refused bail.
The revocation of parole, on a charge of armed robbery with an offensive weapon, was granted by the court on October 4, 2023.
Magistrate Tony Murray ordered that Brix, who did not apply to be released, be further remanded in custody for sentencing on January 23.
Brix, appearing via a video link to Junee jail, pleaded guilty to a single charge of hindering police.
The court was told Brix arrived at the station about 2pm, immediately being told there was a warrant out for his arrest.
Other police were notified that Brix, who appeared nervous, was waiting in the foyer.
When they spoke to him, police found it "very difficult" to understand what he was saying as he was mumbling his words - it was found he had not slept for several days.
Brix stood up and walked over to the counter in the foyer, then was asked if he anything in his pockets.
"(Brix) took out a number of small, resealable plastic bags ... and put them in his mouth," police said.
An officer took hold of both his arms as Brix continued to put things in his mouth.
Brix was told he was being arrested, as two other officers also grabbed him - all the while yelling at him to spit out the bags.
"Police took the accused to the ground and were eventually able to place him in handcuffs with his arms behind his back," Mr Murray was told.
That was when police realised he had spat out the bags.
"Police attempted to roll (Brix) onto his back to check his mouth for any more small, resealable plastic bags, However, he rolled onto his stomach and police could not confirm if anything was secreted."
The court heard that Brix was then placed in a cell.
"Once the door was secured, he became increasingly aggressive and began banging his head against the cell walls, yelling abuse and swearing at police."
Brix also told the officers he was positive for Hepatitis C.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.