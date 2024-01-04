Water leaks and paper towels: V/Line's soggy journey raises eyebrows

Multiple V/Line passengers have endured a soggy trip to Melbourne as water dripped from the ceiling throughout the trip.
On the train from Albury to Melbourne, which left the station at 6.45am on Thursday, January 4, the conductor distributed paper towels to passengers in the first cabin to combat a leak from the roof.
The passenger said the dripping started when the train pulled into stations but stopped while travelling.
"I overheard the conductor say, 'we've already got two carriages in maintenance for the same issue'," he said.
"And people behind me joked, 'I think we've got an umbrella we can pull out'."
"Work was then carried out during December to repair and rectify the dripping water on this train, which occasionally occurred during braking and powering of the train when water sitting on the roof runs into the seal between the air-conditioning unit and the ceiling," the spokesperson said.
"We are making further investigations as work continues to resolve this fault, which is believed to be isolated to a small section of one of the 18 carriages used on the Albury line.
"We apologise to anyone inconvenienced by water dripping from the ceiling of an Albury line train this morning."
