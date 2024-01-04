The Border Mail
Water leaks and paper towels: V/Line's soggy journey raises eyebrows

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated January 4 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 5:01pm
One passenger stuck a paper towel into the crevice in an attempt to stop the leak. Picture supplied
Multiple V/Line passengers have endured a soggy trip to Melbourne as water dripped from the ceiling throughout the trip.

