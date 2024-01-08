The top ten moments that mattered most during the Hume league season

THERE were some big stories in the Hume league in 2023. The feelgood story of the season was young gun Nathan Wardius being drafted to GWS Giants while the saddest was the passing of league legend Merv Wegener. BRENT GODDE looks back on the past season and finds 10 of the most memorable moments.
GWS Giants swung a selection surprise in the AFL rookie draft after they opted to select Nathan Wardius as a Category B rookie.
Many Hume league stalwarts rate Wardius as the most prodigious teenage talent seen in the competition since Adam Schneider was running around for Osborne in the early 2000s.
The silky-skilled left footer played two VFL matches for the Giants late in the season where he did enough to convince the club to take a chance and draft the 18-year-old.
"I was 18 at the start of the season and wasn't really thinking about playing at any higher standard than the O&M," Wardius said.
"But being 18 and obviously physically still being quite skinny, I didn't think I would be able to compete with the bigger bodies you get in the O&M.
"So my thinking at the time was to get another 12-months development under the belt in the Hume league and then try my luck in the O&M next year.
"I wouldn't change anything.
"It was great to have another season with my mates at RWW Giants and all the people I've grown up with.
"I was still lucky enough to get noticed by GWS Giants and eventually drafted which may be unconventional but I intend to make the most of my opportunity."
The Hume league lost one of its greatest servants after the passing of Merv Wegener in October.
He was 86.
His accolades as a player included becoming the first player to claim the league's Azzi Medal twice, in 1961 and 1964.
He played 302 senior games for Walla Walla and won six premierships with the Hoppers.
Wegener then spent 40 years on the league executive, with 18 of those as president after 22 as vice-president.
As an administrator, he was bestowed with numerous honours including awarded life membership of AFL NSW/ACT in 2008.
Brendan I'Anson, who succeeded Wegener as Hume League president in 2018, praised his predecessor's enormous impact.
"Merv was the sort of bloke you could approach about anything at any time," I'Anson said.
"The one thing he taught me was how to listen to people more than giving them direction.
"That was part of the president's job when he was looking after me as vice-president and one thing he did well was listen to people.
"He loved people, loved football and he just had the ability to talk to anybody at any level.
"He was the ultimate gentleman and one of the old gentlemen of footy.
"He really enjoyed meeting people, Merv, and that's why he loved the job he did."
Joel Mackie dropped a bombshell in July after he announced that he would be coaching Jindera this season despite still being coach of Osborne.
The Bulldogs trumped a host of district league clubs who were scrambling for Mackie's signature.
Mackie said it was exciting to be returning to his junior club where he had played fourths, thirds and a starring role in the Bulldogs' 2008 senior flag triumph under coach Robbie Murray.
"It's exciting to be returning to my home club," Mackie said.
"I've got a lot of fond memories at Jindera where I played all my juniors and won my first senior flag in 2008.
"So it's where my journey as a senior footballer commenced and the timing is right to go back."
Holbrook landed the biggest signing of the Hume league off-season after Raven Jolliffe agreed to terms with the 2022 premiers in Februrary.
Brookers coach Matt Sharp knew he had won the recruiting lotto after Jolliffe committed to the club.
"It's huge," Sharp said.
"Raven knew a couple of the boys there, he and AB (Mackinlay) worked previously with (former Rovers coach) Daryn Cresswell, they struck up a relationship through work and it played out quite quickly.
"Now he's a Holbrook footballer."
Jolliffe lived up to the hype and easily won the Brookers best and fairest with club stalwarts rating him as one of the smoothest movers ever seen in the green and gold.
Jindera coach Andrew Wilson has announced in July that he would be stepping down at the end of the season after one of the longest coaching tenures in Hume league history.
Wilson felt the timing was right to finally give himself a well-earned break from the commitment of coaching.
"This season will be it for me," Wilson said.
"I just felt the timing was right.
"The club was fully aware where we sat when I agreed to go again at the end of last year and this would most likely be my last season.
"I sat with the club again after round three and reiterated that this would be my last season.
"The club said to me to keep an open mind and they were keen for me to go again.
"So I thought about it for another month before I made a final decision after round seven that the time was right to step down."
Jindera trumped a host of rival clubs including Osborne when it signed Lavington star Luke Garland in October.
He also captained the Panthers for around half his career, including the drought-breaking 2019 premiership.
Garland is set to don the Bulldogs' No. 14 this season, the same number worn by his father, Kerry, throughout his career at the kennel and felt the time was right to head bush after two decades at Lavington Sports Ground.
"The time is right to head bush and it is a decision I gave a lot of thought to late in the season," Garland said.
"With my age and where Lavington is at, I thought it was the right time to leave the O&M.
"Playing for Jindera has always been on my radar, it was just a matter of picking the right time to do it.
"Lavington had the reserves, thirds and under-16 play in grand finals and is on the right path for future success.
"It's just a matter of the playing group sticking together at Lavington, which I'm sure they will."
Michael Rampal arrived at Holbrook in 2022 with a big reputation after winning the Barton medal with Thurgoona the previous season.
But to say his time in the Hume league was a rollercoaster ride would be an understatement.
Rampal endured an injury-riddled season in 2022 but was able to shrug off his injury concerns ahead of the finals series and be part of Holbrook's upset grand final win over Osborne.
"I went to Holbrook to be the best player I could be," Rampal said.
"But injuries have meant I haven't had the two years I wanted to or the two years I wanted to give to the Holbrook Football Club with regards to a football player.
"It's been a little bit disappointing in that regard.
"I walked through their doors with one thing in mind, which was to assist them in being a premiership team and we were able to achieve that goal.
It's fair to say there was immense pressure on Osborne coach Joel Mackie leading into last year's grand final.
Although the dual Morris medallist boasted the most impressive coaching strike rate in Hume league history, at the end of the day Mackie had nothing to show for it.
Covid robbed the club of the opportunity to win flags in 2020 and 2021 when the perennial powerhouse had the best list in the competition.
Holbrook caused one of the biggest upsets in Hume league grand final history in 2022 when it inflicted the Tigers only defeat of the season in the biggest match of the year.
Once again, the Tigers were raging favourites to win the flag last year after only losing one match throughout the season to grand final nemesis Holbrook.
Mackie simply knew Osborne had to win the grand final last year or he would be remembered as the coach who failed to deliver on the big stage.
History says Mackie got the flag he desperately craved after the Tigers thumped Holbrook by 50 points.
"I'll be honest, there's a lot of relief," he said.
"But there's excitement and pride, I'm just so happy for everyone.
"So much work goes in, and everyone puts work in, but I just feel this group needed reward.
"The way we did that today in both grades, it's not just our ones, it's our ones and twos, our list...
"Blokes missed out today, it was hard, and seconds had to miss out too.
"They always say that in good teams, good players miss out and that was definitely the case."
Lockhart midfielder Abe Wooden polled in nine of the last ten matches to relegate Osborne star Connor Galvin to a podium finish in the Azzi medal for the third year in a row.
He polled 28 votes to beat pre-count favourite Galvin on 24 who had finished third the previous year and runner-up in 2021.
A Demon junior, Wooden has spent the majority of his career at the club except for a two-year stint with Farrer league outfit Temora in 2017-18.
Holbrook Football-Netball Club raised more than a few eyebrows last year when it revealed last January that it was going to raffle a Kenworth Legend Sar valued at $500,000.
The huge gamble delivered the club a $400,000 windfall with the profit set to be spent on infrastructure at the Holbrook Sporting Complex.
A new $140,000 electronic scoreboard was purchased with the proceeds from the raffle and installed in late August.
"We have already used some of the money on the new electronic scoreboard," president Anthony Churchill said.
"A new fence around the ground is also on the wish-list.
"The old changerooms need some maintenance work done which clubs use if we host a final again.
"There is also talk of building an undercover shelter between the football oval and the netball courts so spectators can watch either the footy or netball."
