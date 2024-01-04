Albury hoop hoping for luck from a wide Wagga draw with Projeto

In-form hoop Simon Miller will look to extend his recent good form in the saddle when he partners the Peter Maher-trained Projeto at Wagga on Friday.
Miller has ridden 10-winners from his past 50 rides and will be hoping to add to that tally with Projeto in the $27,000 Benchmark 66 Handicap, (1000m).
Projeto has had two starts this preparation including a first-up victory at Corowa when resuming from a 21-week spell early last month.
That victory prompted Maher to raise the bar and tackle metropolitan company at Moonee Valley where his lightly-raced galloper finished a luckless fifth, beaten 1.4-lengths.
Projeto is quoted as the $2.20-favourite in pre-post markets but has drawn awkwardly in barrier nine in the field comprising nine runners.
Miller said the two biggest queries regarding the galloper's chances appeared to be the gate and the sprint trip.
"He does look to be well-placed at Wagga apart from the tricky gate," Miller said.
"The horse is going well but in saying that, it does look like a competitive little race.
"But he should prove hard to beat judging on his two runs so far this preparation.
"He is probably looking for 1200m now but there was nothing else around that suited besides this race over 1000m.
"So we will see how we go."
Miller also made a rare appearance in the city when he partnered Projeto at Moonee Valley in the lead-up to Christmas.
"He is a bit of a quirky thing and he can do a bit wrong," Miller said.
"So Pete was happy to keep me on the horse, in preference to a jockey who hadn't ridden the horse previously.
"We ended up settling in a good spot but we didn't get the splits when we needed them.
"So he had to come over a few sets of heels and got stopped in his tracks a bit.
"I thought it was a good effort to pick-up again late and if I had a bit more luck I feel he would definitely run third... I don't know if he beats the first two."
Projeto carried 60.5kg at Moonee Valley but drops to 59.5kg at Wagga and carrying 57kg to victory at Corowa when resuming.
Miller felt the weight at Wagga wouldn't be a factor to his winning chances and was more concerned of finding early cover from the awkward draw.
"He had 60.5kg at Melbourne the other day and they are fairly compressed in the weights at Wagga, so if he gets beat, I don't think he will because of the weight," he said.
"All of his rivals have got a similar sort of weight to him.
"He drew wide at Corowa when he won first-up after we got a bit of luck early and slotted into a nice spot.
"That will be the plan again.
"There looks to be a bit of speed in the race with a few horses that like to go forward, so if we can slide across and get a bit of cover somewhere, I will be happy.
"On form, he is definitely the horse they have to beat but once you get up in grade like this race, it's often not that easy unfortunately.
"There are in-form horses in the race that are all handy on their day, so I'm not heading to Wagga thinking that he just wins the race."
