Aussies will hate idea of four-year parliamentary terms, say Riverina MPs

Taylor Dodge
Ted Howes
By Taylor Dodge, and Ted Howes
Updated January 5 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 12:00pm
Member for Farrer Sussan Ley says she doubts the prime minister "can be trusted" with another referendum. Picture by James Wiltshire
Member for Farrer Sussan Ley says she doubts the prime minister "can be trusted" with another referendum. Picture by James Wiltshire

MPs close to the Border say they do not oppose a push to increase federal politicians' terms to four years, but expressed reservations about the proposal.

